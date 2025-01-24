Price: $279, duration: Two and a half hours. Sundor opens route to Albania

Sundor, part of the El Al group, announced the opening of a new regular flight route to Tirana, the capital of Albania. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted on his X (formerly Twitter) account about the development:

"These are wonderful news for further strengthening the relationship between Israel and Albania!" wrote Rama. "Direct flights not only make travel more convenient but also open doors for cultural exchange, tourism, and business opportunities. The historical bond between our nations, including Albania's heroic role in sheltering Jews during World War II, provides a solid foundation for a deeper connection."

Rama further added, encouraging Israelis to explore Albania’s breathtaking landscapes, traditions, and growing economy, saying this would undoubtedly nurture stronger friendships and partnerships. He expressed hope for a shared future of cooperation and mutual respect that could lead to remarkable opportunities for both nations. "Here’s to countless unforgettable memories and flourishing friendships," he concluded.

Rama also extended his gratitude to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whom he described as "an inspiring leader and dear friend," for bringing an outstanding group of Israeli entrepreneurs to Albania. He also praised Herzog's encouraging remarks to the Israeli and Jewish business community, urging them to view Albania as a land of opportunities.

Sundor will operate weekly flights to Tirana on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The inaugural flight is scheduled for March 31, 2025. Ticket sales start today, with a launch price for an LITE ticket (including a trolley bag and backpack) starting at $279. The direct flight duration: approximately two and a half hours.

A Small, Israeli-Friendly Country

Albania is a Balkan vacation destination, a small and Israeli-friendly country considered one of the safest according to the National Security Council’s rankings, despite Islam being the dominant religion (approximately 60% Muslim). The country offers a variety of vacation options, including relaxing beach holidays along the southern Adriatic Riviera, hiking in the northern mountains and villages, shopping and fine dining experiences, historic cities, and vibrant nightlife in the capital, Tirana. Additionally, Balkan travelers can combine their trip with visits to neighboring countries in the region, such as Montenegro and Croatia.