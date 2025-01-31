Meet the helicopter bringing home the three hostages

Today, it will finally happen: The first three hostages, Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, are expected to arrive at the southern border of the Gaza Strip near Egypt. From there, they are expected to transition to their new lives in Israel, starting with hospitalization at the Sheba Medical Center, as they are likely to be transported by helicopter, probably a Yanshuf (Owl).

The Yanshuf helicopter, also known as the Black Hawk or UH-60, plays a key role in the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) transport and rescue missions. Yanshuf helicopters were utilized in critical operations to ensure the safe evacuation of hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, terror attack. These helicopters transferred them quickly and safely into the hands of medical teams and their families.

Among the hostages evacuated by Yanshuf helicopters were Noa Argamani and others, who were found in complex physical and mental conditions after their release. The Yanshuf helicopters enabled rapid evacuation from nearby bases in the Gaza Strip to medical centers such as Tel Hashomer Hospital for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The Yanshuf is a military version of the American UH-60 Black Hawk, developed by Sikorsky. It entered service in the U.S. Army in 1979 and has since been used by dozens of countries, including Israel. The Yanshuf version, specially developed for IDF needs, is equipped with advanced systems tailored for rescue, transport, and combat missions in diverse terrain conditions.

The helicopter is powered by two T700 turbine engines, providing it with exceptional engine power and reliability. It can carry up to 14 passengers or a payload of approximately four tons. Its maximum speed is about 295 km/h, and its flight range extends to approximately 590 km, enabling it to operate within a particularly wide radius. Yanshuf flight: Intense noise from the engines (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Yanshuf is suitable for various missions, including casualty evacuation, troop transport, aerial and logistical support. Its systems are designed to withstand combat conditions and challenging terrain, ensuring consistent performance even in hostile environments.

Its ability to reach distant locations quickly and respond in real time to changing situations makes it a strategic asset. The Yanshuf version in the IDF includes advanced communication, navigation, and control systems, as well as missile defense capabilities.

Despite its many advantages, the Yanshuf also has drawbacks. Its maintenance requires extensive resources, including high costs and unique spare parts. Additionally, despite its durability, it is vulnerable to direct hits in certain areas, necessitating meticulous operational planning and protective measures.

Inside the IDF's Yanshuf helicopter, one of the significant challenges for passengers and crew is the intense noise level. This noise stems from its powerful engines, rotors, and mechanical systems. The noise level inside the passenger cabin can reach approximately 90–100 decibels or more, particularly when the helicopter operates at full capacity or flies at high speeds.

The intense noise creates various challenges, especially during medical flights where precise communication and a supportive environment are critical. The difficulty in direct communication requires the use of special headphones and communication systems to enable clear dialogue between medical teams, pilots, and passengers. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For hostages in a sensitive mental and physical state, such noise may heighten feelings of tension and anxiety. To mitigate the negative effects of noise, Yanshuf helicopters are equipped with advanced communication systems and noise-canceling headphones that help crews maintain effective communication.

During rescue flights, the teams focus on creating the most comfortable environment possible for the passengers. They work to calm the hostages and provide medical care adapted to the noise and vibrations, while ensuring the stability of equipment and the full functionality of the medical team.

The expected flight time from rescue points in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip, to Tel Hashomer Hospital is about 30 to 40 minutes, depending on weather conditions and the chosen flight path. The Yanshuf helicopter enables fast and safe evacuation, ensuring stability and comfort for passengers, including initial treatment for casualties during the flight.