Mulligatawny - Indian lentil soup

Red lentils are an excellent base for soups and stews, such as the Indian dal stew. They cook quickly, break down, thicken the soup, and enrich it with nutritional value.

In Mulligatawny soup, an Indian dish developed in British cuisine, the lentils are seasoned with yellow curry spice blend and cooked in coconut cream. Neta Loya from the Munchkin recipe blog shows how simple it is to make this Indian soup at home, with carrots, potatoes, and even green apples, which add a wonderful tartness—don’t skip it!

Mulligatawny Lentil Soup

Recipe by: Neta Loya

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Total time: 80 minutes

Servings: 5

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 finely chopped onion

3 minced garlic cloves

1 fresh chili pepper, finely chopped (optional, for spice lovers)

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 peeled and diced potato

1 peeled and diced Granny Smith apple

1 peeled and diced carrot

1 tbsp curry powder (dry spice mix)

500 g red lentils

2 liters of water

1 can coconut cream (400 ml)

Salt

A handful of chopped coriander, for serving

½ lemon

Indian lentil soup (credit: DROR EINAV) Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a pot. Sauté the onion, garlic, chili, and ginger for 2–3 minutes, being careful not to burn them.

2. Add the potato, apple, and carrot. Stir and sauté for another 2–3 minutes.

3. Season the pot with curry powder and mix. Sauté for one more minute, stirring continuously.

4. Add the red lentils, water, and coconut cream. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, cover the pot, and cook for an hour until the lentils completely break down.

5. Before serving, add salt, chopped coriander, and squeeze the juice of half a lemon. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

By Neta Loya, in collaboration with Sugat.