Citi Market opens in Modiin and Yavne; Urbanica expands to Karmei Gat

Sensing a ceasefire: Retail chains sense the ceasefire – and their business plans are accordingly. As part of the 2025 strategic plan, Citi Market will invest tens of millions of NIS in branches, some of which will operate under a private franchising model.

The chain, which began operations in 2012 at the initiative of Yossi Schwartz, already employs 750 workers. The two new branches will see an investment of NIS 6M. The branch in Yavne, the first for the chain in this city, spans 300 square meters. It will include a fresh fruit and vegetable section, daily consumer goods, and offer a variety of monthly and annual promotions. The branch in Modiin is the second in the city and will open in the Moreshet neighborhood, spanning 450 square meters. A third branch will open there in the coming weeks.

The new branches operate in a 24/6 format, adapted for Sabbath observers. The chain, which has 80 branches across the country, works with most manufacturers in the market. Founder and CEO Yossi Schwartz: "Citi Market continues to lead the private retail sector and offer consumers convenient and high-quality shopping solutions. We differentiate ourselves from other chains with a focus on providing service to customers around the clock."

The fashion chain Urbanica, controlled by the Hodes Group, part of the Castro Network, opens the 29th Urbanica Station branch in Karmei Gat, with an investment of NIS 10M. The store spans 500 square meters and will include various departments, such as: Women, men, children, and home products. Oren Bar Gil, Vice President of Marketing at Hodes: "At the Karmei Gat branch, we will continue to provide a unique shopping experience with the attractive prices of Urbanica. The opening of the branch is an important step in our aspiration to be closer to customers and provide them with the latest collections."