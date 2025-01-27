Review: Eco Power Set – the booster that will start your car without needing to search for cables

Cold winter days (but not only) are characterized by drivers looking for someone to help them start their car after the battery has died. Even if you have cables in the car, it's still an annoying task; you want to start driving, but the car won't start. For this purpose, boosters exist, and in our case, the Eco Power Set – a portable battery that you keep in your car, allowing you to start it independently, without any help from another person. Eco Power Set (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

The Power Set comes in the form of a large portable battery (Power Bank), and it includes jump-start cables and a connection port on the other side that connects to the device. After connecting the cables to the car's battery, you can simply start the car (with a jump-start peak of 1750A, which the company claims is suitable for private and medium-sized cars, like a Mazda 3 or Skoda Octavia). It has a digital display that provides feedback on the remaining battery percentage, so every few months, it's good to check and make sure the battery percentage hasn’t dropped too much and charge it, ensuring there’s enough energy in case of need. At least in my case, the battery sat in the car for several weeks, and it didn’t drain. The battery itself has a large capacity of 13,000mAh, and it should allow 20 to 30 starts before needing to be recharged.

Eco Power Set – Tire Air Inflation

In addition to car charging, the Power Set also includes a compressor for inflating tires. The device's display allows you to choose whether it's for inflating a car, motorcycle, bicycle, or ball. The device can inflate tires up to a pressure of 150 PSI, while standard car tires are usually at a pressure of 30 to 35 PSI. The battery should be sufficient to inflate up to about 5 tires. The device also allows you to check the tire air pressure. The kit already includes a pump hose and an inflation nozzle suitable for an inflatable mattress. The device can also be used to charge smartphones and other gadgets. It has a USB-A port designed for connecting a cable to charge other devices. For some reason, the USB-C port, which is also present, is only for charging the device itself. It’s a shame they didn’t make both ports USB-C. In addition to these features, the Power Set also includes a flashlight, which can be useful in case of need. Eco Power Set (credit: Tzahi Hoffman)

Price: NIS 570 (Official Importer: Brcom)

In conclusion, boosters like this one have helped me greatly in the past to start my car, and I believe they are a must-have product to keep in your car. The Eco Power Set combines several features, so in addition to starting the car, it has the ability to inflate tires, charge a smartphone, and includes a flashlight, making it a helpful tool if you get stuck with a car that won't start.

