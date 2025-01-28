You can call her Ella: The marketing manager you haven't met

A survey conducted by Bank Hapoalim found that social media marketing is the biggest challenge for business owners in Israel. In response, the bank is launching today a collaboration with the revolutionary marketing platform of the technology company Marketeam.ai, offering a "virtual marketing manager" named Ella to every business. The service is provided to the bank's business clients free of charge for six months, and for an additional six months at a subsidized price of $8 (instead of $99). As part of the new benefit, the bank's business clients will be able to enjoy advanced digital marketing services, enabling full management of organic social media marketing with just one click.

Data from a study conducted by the bank with the Sapio Institute reveals interesting findings: 73% of business owners believe that advertising on social media is essential to the success of their business, and 89% manage the advertising themselves. On average, business owners invest 5 hours per week in digital marketing, but still struggle to keep up with current trends and create relevant content.

The solution: Ella, a virtual marketing manager based on artificial intelligence, learns the characteristics of the business and generates a personalized social media marketing plan. The system creates, schedules, and publishes content (text, images, and videos) across various social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. - automatically (subject to the user's approval, of course), without the need for prior marketing knowledge, leaving the business owner to only approve and publish the posts Ella has created with one click.

A ceramic business post created by the digital marketing manager ELLA (credit: PR)

Marketeam.ai's innovative system has already become popular among hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S. and is also active in Europe. After a short setup process, the system generates ideas for a full monthly content plan, and the business owner is only required to choose the preferred ideas and approve (or edit and approve) the posts before publication.

"The launch of this new service reflects our deep commitment to providing our business clients with the most innovative tools for success," says Yigal Barkat, the Chief Marketing Officer of Bank Hapoalim. "We are proud to lead the digital revolution for businesses and make the most advanced technologies in the world accessible to our clients."

