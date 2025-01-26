Tonight: Samsung launches its answer to Apple's iPhone 16

Tonight (Wednesday), January 22, 2025, Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, where it will reveal the new Galaxy S25 series. The event will begin at 8:00 PM Israel time and will be broadcast live on Samsung’s YouTube channels and official website.

The new series is expected to include three models: Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The base model, Galaxy S25, will come with a 6.36-inch display, while the S25 Plus will offer a larger screen. The S25 Ultra, the most advanced model, will feature a 6.86-inch screen with very thin bezels, allowing for a larger screen size in more compact dimensions.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to undergo significant design changes, including rounder corners, in contrast to the sharp corners of previous models. This change is aimed at improving the comfort of holding the device and giving it a more modern look. Additionally, the model may be lighter, weighing 219 grams, and will be available in black, blue, and green.

All Galaxy S25 models will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising significant performance improvements and higher energy efficiency. Furthermore, the devices will support wireless charging using the Qi2 standard, enabling faster charging and an enhanced user experience.

The devices will run on the One UI 7 user interface, based on the Android 15 operating system. This interface includes new features such as the "Now Bar" – a dynamic information bar offering quick access to essential information, and a redesigned camera app to enhance the photography experience. Samsung has also focused on advanced integration of artificial intelligence in the devices, with tools personalized to the user’s habits. The Galaxy S25 Ultra Model with a Rounded Design. Hopes to Challenge the iPhone (credit: Evan Blass)

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature upgrades in the camera setup, including a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a significant improvement over the previous model. Additionally, the camera may include zoom capabilities with a variable aperture, allowing optimal adjustment to different lighting conditions.

The expected prices for the Galaxy S25 series have not yet been officially announced, but estimates suggest the Galaxy S25 will start at $799, the S25 Plus at $999, and the S25 Ultra at $1,299. Pre-orders will open immediately after the event, and the official store launch is expected to take place about two weeks later, around February 5, 2025.

Rumors suggest that Samsung plans to release another model in the series, the Galaxy S25 Slim, which will be ultra-thin with a thickness of 6.5 mm. This model is expected to feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with silicon-carbon technology. However, the release of this model may occur at a later date, likely in April or May 2025.

Samsung's upcoming announcement of the Galaxy S25 series brings significant improvements in design, performance, and camera capabilities. The focus on artificial intelligence and hardware upgrades places the new series at the forefront of mobile technology for 2025. According to data from Israel, Android device sales surpass iPhone user rates, leaving it to be seen whether the migration of Galaxy users to the premium iPhone will be halted.