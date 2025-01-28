A design and emotional statement: How to connect with nature at home

Green, in all its shades, takes center stage in modern home design, primarily due to its ability to create a deep connection to nature and evoke feelings of calm and tranquility. Gal Nardi, VP of Marketing at LAMINAM, notes that green is not just a color but a design and emotional statement that blends a luxurious, contemporary look with a profound connection to nature and growth.

According to her, green offers a variety of expressive possibilities in the home, ranging from soft olive tones to deep bottle green and sage green, each evoking a different feeling and adding unique value to the space. “Shades of green blend wonderfully with other natural colors like wood and white, reinforcing the sense of tranquility and connection to nature, even in a bustling urban environment,” adds Nardi.

LAMINAM Israel (credit: LAMINAM ISRAEL) LAMINAM Israel (credit: LAMINAM ISRAEL)

LAMINAM's cladding collections focus on a range of shades and textures, combining innovation with design aesthetics. Green, in particular, has become a popular choice in spaces such as bathrooms, kitchens, and hallways due to its ability to convey elegance alongside a sense of closeness to nature. At international exhibitions, including in Italy, the company showcased collections inspired by nature, utilizing advanced technologies to create cladding that embodies the roughness of rocks, the flow of water, and the delicate textures of the earth.

al Nardi, VP of Marketing at LAMINAM (credit: ELAD GONEN) LAMINAM Israel (credit: LAMINAM ISRAEL)

Nardi emphasizes that LAMINAM explores green in various interpretations, highlighting its role as a central element of the nature trend in home design, not only in Israel but globally. The cladding offers not only unique designs but also a sense of connection to nature that enriches the modern living experience.