2025 in a new light: Trends to illuminate your home with style

The luxury lighting industry will keep blending innovative designs with advanced technologies, focusing on sustainability, functionality, and aesthetics. "Exclusive Light and Design" reviews the 2025 lighting design trends from the brands it represents. Diesel Living, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: PR)

Minimalist Designs: Lighting fixtures that blend into the space’s design, featuring clean lines and neutral colors, create an elegant and effortless ambiance.

Personalized Lighting: Advances in technology allow customization of light intensity and color through apps, offering perfect adaptation to the desired atmosphere. Options for unique custom designs are tailored to the client’s needs.

Use of Natural Materials: Materials such as wood, concrete, and glass in lighting fixture design create a warm and natural feel. Additionally, natural metals are utilized.

Nature-Inspired Designs: Lighting fixtures imitating natural shapes, like reed canes or mountain landscapes, add a sculptural element to spaces.

Smart Lighting: Integrating smart technologies enables control and customization of lighting, including creating different lighting scenes to meet varying needs.

Geometric Designs: Geometric lighting fixtures highlight architectural features, giving spaces a modern and architectural look that blends seamlessly into the environment.

Portable Lighting: Rechargeable, portable lighting fixtures offer flexible placement, creating adjustable ambiance, particularly for hosting or outdoor lighting.

Glass and Advanced Technologies: Materials like electrochromic glass, which adjusts transparency according to lighting conditions, are incorporated into fixtures to create dynamic and stunning effects. MARSET, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: PR)

Mugrabi Design Studio (credit: ASSAF PINCHUK) Examples of innovations from "Exclusive Light and Design" brands include:

KREON (Belgian luxury lighting brand): Specializing in modern and minimalist lighting solutions for high-end architectural projects, focusing on functionality, clean aesthetics, and design flexibility. Innovations for 2025 include miniature fixtures, curved 48V tracks, flexible profiles, and durable, versatile outdoor lighting solutions.

Mugrabi Design Studio: Led by designer Ilan Mugrabi, the studio specializes in designing luxurious minimalist lighting and furniture with Japanese-inspired motifs. For 2025, the studio continues to lead with smart remote-controlled lighting, custom designs, sustainable materials, and advanced LED technologies.

Foscarini (Italian lighting brand): Known for combining innovative design with functionality, collaborating with leading designers to create unique fixtures. In 2025, Foscarini focuses on smart lighting technologies for personalized adaptation, sustainable materials, and minimalist designs aligned with contemporary trends.

Foscarini, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: Foscarini) Ingo Maurer (German lighting brand): Famous for lighting inspired by fantasy worlds and unique materials. For 2025, the brand introduces innovative designs such as the Measure Light—a wall lamp inspired by a measuring tape—and Ms. Bowjangles, a futuristic, flexible, and dynamic lighting family available in orange and olive, adding movement and aesthetics to private and commercial spaces. Ingo Maurer, available at Exclusive Light & Design (credit: Ingo Maurer)

Diesel Living Lighting: Incorporating inspiration from street culture, music, and art with stylish, contemporary designs. The 2025 collection continues to feature a range of pendant, wall, table, and standing lamps that blend functionality with a unique aesthetic, suitable for spaces aiming to exude modern, standout character while maintaining high quality.

Marset (Spanish lighting brand): A leader in lighting design, creating fixtures that combine updated design, quality, and technological innovation. Marset’s 2025 innovations include minimalist and flexible lighting systems, a modern pendant lamp emitting soft light, and an elegant ceiling lamp for a warm ambiance. Additionally, Marset continues to develop sustainable and energy-efficient lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces in various styles.

General price range: Starting at NIS 600. Available at Exclusive Light & Design, 321 Hayarkon Street, Tel Aviv.