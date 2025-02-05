I never thought I’d buy maternity clothes – but if this is the result, wow

When I got the positive pregnancy test, the last thing I thought about was having to change my wardrobe. I never imagined I’d buy maternity clothes, which always sounded to me like an entire category of unsexy, unflattering, and plain no-go clothing. Even in the early months of pregnancy, as my body began to change and grow, I thought I could manage with oversized clothes – which already filled my closet because of their trendiness – and there was no need for a special shopping trip. I was wrong.

My baggy jeans and oversized button-up shirts were stretched to the limit by a fuller chest (some might see that as a perk) and a widening hip area. That’s when I realized: Maternity clothes, here I come!

After rummaging through the maternity sections of well-known chains and being disappointed to find I was right about their lack of fashion relevance, I decided to try three dedicated maternity clothing brands – focusing specifically on pants. Personally (and I believe I’m not the only pregnant woman who feels this way), pants are the most challenging item during this period. On the one hand, you want styles that are comfortable and roomy enough to let your belly and hips grow comfortably without any button or zipper threatening their peace. On the other hand, you want pants that fit flatteringly and make you feel radiant and fabulous – at least as fabulous as Neta Alchimister in her eighth month.

Maternity clothes by BRANT (credit: Valeria Remydovsky)

Avishag Arbel

This well-known and veteran maternity clothing brand dresses all our local celebrities, starting from the first stages of their baby bump. The brand’s collections feature a variety of stylish, flattering, and comfortable pieces – tailored pants, jeans in various cuts, dresses, both tailored and basic tops, underwear, and more.

The pants I tried were the 'Adriana' pants, high-waisted up to above the belly, made from super-stretchy fabric with a flared finish. In short – a hug for your belly. On regular days, I tend to avoid Lycra pants and similar materials because they tend to over-emphasize, but in this new routine, the stretchiness feels so pleasant and natural on the body. It’s exactly like that divine feeling when you take off your bra after a long day. The Adriana model by Avishag Arbel - NIS 359 (credit: Roi Sarusi)

Another pair I tried was the 'Luna' pants, featuring a straight cut and a low waistband. If you want to show off your bump, these are the perfect pants for you. The low-cut style, which has made a major comeback, sits snugly under the belly and solves many styling dilemmas about the proportion between the upper and lower parts of the look. Straight-cut, high-waisted jeans by Studio BRANT - NIS 499 (credit: Valeria Remydovsky)

BRANT

A new maternity clothing brand that promises to bring a fresh approach to a category neglected for years. This young Israeli brand successfully creates particularly comfortable clothes for moms-to-be while maintaining stylish and trendy cuts. Among a variety of pants and tops, BRANT’s flagship item is maternity jeans, also designed for post-pregnancy. These jeans are crafted without side elastic or fabric panels on the belly. Instead, they come in stunning denim shades and feature hidden elastic waistbands that make the pants perfect for every stage of pregnancy. Hidden elastic loop trick in the waistband for adjusting over the belly - BRANT, NIS 499 (credit: Valeria Remydovsky)

Beyond the trendiness of their wide and straight cuts, these jeans provide versatility, allowing you to build diverse outfits around them – just like regular jeans you’d grab from a Zara rack. The jeans are made of 100% cotton with no Lycra, which makes them flattering as they fit snugly around the belly and expand as it grows. Alongside the fun experience of the clothing, the service from the designer and owner, Shoval Tzur, is outstanding – from the purchase process to the moment you leave completely satisfied. Leopard print nursing hoodie with a side opening by Mon Soleil - NIS 249 (credit: Nofar Shayman)

MON SOLEILThis maternity clothing brand was recently established by new mom Or Leibovitz. It understands the unrealistic dream and strong desire every woman has, starting from the fifth month, to return to her pre-pregnancy wardrobe. The brand specializes in pieces made from flexible, comfortable, and soft fabrics that allow moms to run after their baby. It also offers nursing clothes with a unique patent. Liss model pants by Mon Soleil - NIS 245 (credit: Ben Leon)

When I visited the brand’s studio, I found an entire rack of fabrics and styles I could live in 24/7. The 'Liss' pants I tried were designed with an elegant and trendy look and a slightly flared cut. They’re made from a special fabric called modal, which has natural elasticity and is undoubtedly soft and pleasant to the touch.