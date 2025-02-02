It's cold outside: 10 indoor attractions to warm up the whole family

Especially now, with winter here, visiting indoor attractions becomes the ideal option. Whether it's a family trip, a fun day for couples, or a unique activity for culture and science enthusiasts – indoor attractions let you enjoy a unique and pleasant experience without worrying about the weather outside. In addition, they offer a perfect combination of rich content, advanced technology, and inviting design, making them top destinations every season, particularly in the cold days of the year. Jewish Sports Museum (credit: RAFI DELUYA)

Jewish Sports Museum, Kfar Maccabiah

The World Jewish Sports Museum tells the story of sports as part of the cultural heritage of the Jewish people in an impressive permanent exhibition covering 1,500 square meters. The display includes over 1,000 rare items combining historical exhibits and interactive displays, telling the story of over 120 years of Jewish sports.The museum showcases unique treasures like Sandy Koufax’s baseball glove, Gal Friedman’s surfboard, and Linoy Ashram’s leotard. Additionally, a special section is dedicated to the heroism of Jewish athletes during the Holocaust, featuring a contemporary exhibition, "Unbreakable", about Israeli sports in the shadow of the October 7th massacre.In the summer of 2025, the museum will be at the center of the 22nd Maccabiah and host special events and exhibitions telling the deep connection between the Maccabiah and Jewish sports. It’s a unique cultural experience that connects the past, present, and future.

Address: 7 Peretz Bernstein, Ramat Gan

For details: info@jewishsportsmuseum.org

Israel Museum, Jerusalem

The Israel Museum is the largest and most important museum in Israel and one of the leading museums in the world. Located in Givat Ram, Jerusalem, it is one of the largest in the Middle East, if not the largest.Currently, the Youth Wing features the interactive exhibition "1+1= Together," inviting young audiences to engage with the world of art through collaboration with artists. The exhibition spans two floors, with the lower floor dedicated to joint play and fun, while the upper floor features active art installations created by five artists. In some installations, the creative contributions of each visitor are combined to form a single piece of art, while others change daily based on visitors' activities.

For more details: Museum website

National Library, Jerusalem

The new building of the National Library in Jerusalem is an architectural marvel. It offers a high-quality experience for curious children (and parents) in a place where stories never end. Family-friendly tours are available year-round, especially during school holidays and special occasions. In addition to visiting the giant exhibit, the 'Vocabulary Treasure' exhibition, and rotating exhibitions, the library offers special events during holidays, workshops for the whole family, children’s plays, and more.

For more details: Library website

Western Wall Tunnels, Jerusalem

A rare underground experience in the heart of the Old City. The tunnels offer a time-travel journey to the days of the Second Temple, with professional guidance through prayer rooms, water cisterns, and enormous foundational stones. It’s a must-see for anyone interested in experiencing the history of Jerusalem.

For more details: Tunnels website Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Magic Kass (credit: Daniel Stravo)

Magic Kass Amusement Park, Mishor Adumim

The Adumim Amusement Park offers an indoor family experience with attractions you won't find anywhere else. Especially during the cold winter days, Magic Kass, located in Mishor Adumim, is the perfect destination for an indoor family outing. The park features 15 thrilling unlimited rides, including impressive extreme rides like Looper, Sky Tower, Flipper, and Discovery 360, as well as the "Bereshit" roller coaster, which reaches a height of 20 meters, a mirror maze, and a haunted maze.Additionally, the park is family-friendly with rides for toddlers, arcade games, simulators, and a huge jimboree covering half a floor.

For more details: Park website

Children’s Museum, Holon

The Children’s Museum in Holon is more than just an exhibition space – it's a laboratory for unique educational experiences that challenge worldviews. The main exhibits, "Dialogue in the Dark" and "Dialogue with Time," offer transformative experiences inviting visitors to see the world from different perspectives.In "Dialogue in the Dark," visitors walk through a completely dark space, guided by instructors with visual impairments. This experience helps deepen understanding of the senses and raises empathy and awareness of the world of people with disabilities. "Dialogue with Time" takes visitors on a journey through aging, offering a deeper understanding of aging processes and the value of the elderly in society.The museum is suitable for all ages, from young children to teenagers, offering an educational experience that is enjoyable, empowering, and broadening. Each exhibition is an opportunity for experiential learning that goes beyond the traditional classroom.

For details: Museum website Madatech Haifa (credit: Assaf Oren)

Madatech Science and Technology Museum, Haifa

Madatech is not just a museum, but an exciting space for exploration and learning. Spread across 3,000 square meters, the museum offers a fascinating journey through the world of science and technology with over 200 interactive exhibits. Here, children and parents can conduct scientific experiments, understand complex physical principles through fascinating demonstrations, and experience space and robotics in a fun and interactive way.Exhibits like "Space and Technology" allow visitors to experience moon landing simulations, learn about the latest NASA technologies, and even try to design their own robot. In the Energy exhibit, visitors can learn about renewable energy sources and their environmental impact through interactive installations that make learning both enjoyable and enriching.

For details: Museum website

Dubrovin Estate Museum, Yesod HaMa'ala

A unique museum located in a meticulously restored historic building. It tells the story of settlement in the Hula Valley, with hands-on workshops, interactive quizzes, and fascinating information about the lives of the pioneers.

For details: Museum website

Ghetto Fighters' House Museum, Western Galilee

A museum of national and international importance, telling the story of ghetto fighters during the Holocaust. The museum combines personal testimonies, interactive exhibits, and learning centers tailored to younger generations.

For details: Museum website