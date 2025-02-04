Light In presents a collaboration with artist Dafi Reis-Doron

Light In Lighting has launched an inspiring collaboration with industrial designer and artist Dafi Reis-Doron. As part of this partnership, the artist’s lighting collection, "Tools for Light", is now being showcased and sold at Light In’s showroom in Herzliya Pituach.

Dafi Reis-Doron is celebrated for her creation of distinctive home objects, with every piece starting from a thorough research process. In her work, she examines innovative forms and materials, intertwined with thought-provoking philosophical concepts. This is evident in her "Tools for Light" collection, which includes pendant and wall-mounted lighting fixtures. The collection is characterized by a unique design where the light source is created by an open glass vessel, unattached to any light source, hanging from a brass handle. Through this process, the vessel "fills" with light and gently reflects it on its surfaces.

A tool for light, available at Light In, artist: Dafi Reis-Doron (credit: GUY EISNER) A tool for light, available at Light In, artist: Dafi Reis-Doron (credit: GUY EISNER)

According to Keren Selinkov, Marketing Manager of Light In: "We are proud to provide a significant platform for Israeli design and to support local creativity. The combination of meaningful Israeli art and the innovation of Light In creates a unique and captivating synergy. I have no doubt that this is just the first step toward many more collaborations in the future."

Reis-Doron is an honors graduate of the Industrial Design Department at Bezalel (2006) and holds a master’s degree from the Royal College of Art in London (2012). After completing her undergraduate studies, she participated in Keter Plastic’s excellence program for designers and later managed the design department of "Keter Home." Her creations have been showcased and sold in leading exhibitions and galleries worldwide, including the Aram Gallery in London, Salone del Mobile in Milan, and the Eretz Israel Museum. DAFI REIS-DORON with a lighting tool, available at Light In (credit: ELI COHEN)

The "Tools for Light" collection is available for purchase at the Light In showroom, located at 14 Arie Shenkar Street, Herzliya Pituach.