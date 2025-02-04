A perfect pot that only needs rice: Fish kebab in a tangy red sauce

Ashdod-based chef Itai Dagan uses chef's beans—large, white, and delicately textured—and pairs them with fish kebabs simmering in a sauce bursting with flavors of roasted peppers, sweet and spicy (optional if you like spicy). Want to prepare perfect fluffy white rice to accompany this sauté? Click right here.

Ingredients:

For the kebab:

400 g finely chopped white fish (e.g., sea bream or sea bass)

A handful of chopped parsley

A handful of chopped cilantro

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For the sauce:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sweet paprika

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp salt

4 crushed garlic cloves or 6 confit garlic cloves

6 roasted peppers, peeled and sliced into strips

2 roasted, peeled hot peppers (optional, and you can add more if desired)

Slices from half a lemon

1/2 cup chef's beans

2 cups water

A handful of coarsely chopped Swiss chard leaves

Preparation Instructions:

1. Prepare the chef's beans: Soak the beans in plenty of cold water overnight. Drain, transfer to a pot with plenty of water and bay leaves, bring to a boil, and cook for about two hours until fully tender. Drain.

2. Prepare the kebab: In a large bowl, mix the chopped fish with all the ingredients, ensuring it is well kneaded to create a cohesive mixture.

3. Sear the kebabs: Heat a small amount of olive oil in a pan and sear the kebabs on all sides until lightly browned, just enough to seal them without fully cooking. Remove from the pan and set aside.

4. Prepare the sauce: In the pan, add olive oil, sweet paprika, cumin, turmeric, and salt. Lightly sauté until the spices release their aromas.

5. Add the garlic cloves and continue sautéing. Then add the roasted peppers, lemon slices, beans, and two cups of water. Bring to a gentle boil and cook for 5 minutes.

6. Add the Swiss chard leaves and mix well.

7. Cook the kebabs: Place the seared kebabs into the sauce and cook over low heat for about 15–20 minutes, until the kebabs are fully cooked and the sauce thickens slightly.

8. Serve alongside rice or fresh bread to soak up the delicious sauce.

Itai Dagan, in collaboration with Sugat.