Advanced dentistry from Tel Aviv to Netivot: At Smart Dental, all experts are under one roof

About two years ago, Avigail Hayon fulfilled her dream by founding Smart Dental in the Paris Center in Netivot, a specialized dental center offering comprehensive dental treatments. "I brought the message to the periphery," says Hayon, a mother of three and grandmother of two, who relocated to Netivot to realize her vision. "I built the clinic myself, without architects or designers. The clinic is luxurious, clean, and aesthetic. It’s my vision and my baby."

Hayon, an academic with 22 years of experience in the dental field, details the services offered at Smart Dental: "Operating room, general anesthesia and sedation, aesthetic dental treatments, orthodontics, complex rehabilitation, zygoma surgeries (for cases of atrophic jaws where there’s no permanent restoration solution for bone-deficient patients), implants, crowns, root canal treatments, fillings, preventive care, and aesthetic treatments like facial injections."

The clinic is equipped with all the advanced digital dental equipment, such as intraoral and extraoral scanners, as well as an imaging laboratory, designed to ease the patient experience without requiring visits to external facilities. "Everything is here under one roof. We have a winning team of 14 doctors, including four surgeons, restorative dentists, aesthetics specialists, two anesthesiologists, and an oral and maxillofacial specialist. I met all these professionals while working in operating rooms from Ichilov to Soroka and gathered the best doctors and surgeons I worked with," she explains.

"I realized there’s a lack of a center in the south offering all these treatments, so I decided to be the pioneer bringing this knowledge and experience to the periphery," says Hayon, who moved to Netivot from Moshav Hatzav near Gedera. "Additionally, I decided to train dentists in the south who don’t want to travel to the center every time for professional training. Here, they can learn and provide their patients with better and more advanced dental care."

At Smart Dental, treatments under general anesthesia and sedation are available. "There are no clinics in the south offering these treatments," Hayon states. "Additionally, we have a training and professional development center for dentists. This is the first place in the country that combines a specialist center, training, and aesthetics. There’s no other center with such a concept that brings all this to the periphery."

Patients come to the clinic from across the south—from Ashkelon in the north, through Be’er Sheva, and all the way to Eilat in the south. "I’m bringing advanced dentistry from Tel Aviv to Netivot, yet still at peripheral prices. Until now, to receive quality dental care, southern residents had to travel to the center. I know there are many people in the south who can’t afford to pay exorbitant prices for dental treatments, yet they still deserve high-quality dental care. My goal was to open a center offering excellent dental care to the middle class and disadvantaged populations while providing advanced and high-quality treatments. While it’s private dentistry, the prices are significantly lower compared to the central region."

Thanks to the collaboration of experts at Smart Dental, every case is examined and treated individually. The clinic tailors a treatment plan to your precise needs, ensuring optimal results. Additionally, patients receive close guidance for maintaining oral health over the long term, with a continuous treatment plan, follow-ups, and personalized advice.

For an initial consultation free of charge, call 08-9777199 or *8982.

Sheva Darom, in collaboration with Smart Dental.