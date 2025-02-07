Premium quality, mid-range price: Is the OnePlus 13 the most affordable Android flagship?

Since 2013, OnePlus has lived by the motto "Never Settle"—a promise that became its trademark. Over the years, it established itself as a brand aiming high while leaving some room for compromises. With the recently launched OnePlus 13, now officially available in Israel through Sel-Now, the company continues this approach: no dramatic technological breakthroughs, but precise upgrades that feel like steady, evolutionary progress.

But the world has changed. Manufacturers like Apple, Google, and Samsung emphasize integrating advanced AI capabilities, while the OnePlus 13 takes a different route. It doesn’t boast groundbreaking artificial intelligence or attempt to dazzle with a tech show—and that works in its favor. There’s something refreshing about a device that focuses on delivering a great, straightforward user experience without unnecessary distractions.

And what sets it apart even more? The price. While other flagship devices surpass the $1,000 mark, OnePlus manages to maintain impressive affordability—starting at just NIS 3,499. So how does the device perform in a world obsessed with AI? We tested, explored, and returned with our conclusions.

OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Design

If there's one thing to appreciate about OnePlus, it's their consistent ability to release devices with high-quality hardware. But let's admit it—over the years, there was always some minor flaw that made their devices almost perfect, but not quite there. With the OnePlus 13, it seems they’ve finally managed to close that gap.

Starting with the frame, this time, it’s a flat design that exudes stability and luxury. The frame is made of metal with a slightly refreshed cut, blending so seamlessly with the screen and back that it sometimes feels like it's crafted from a single piece. There’s precise attention to the edges—not too sharp yet not entirely rounded—making the device feel great in hand. Flat may be trendy, but here it’s also practical: the phone feels more durable and comfortable, especially for those who prefer to go case-free.

Then there’s the back, where OnePlus decided to return to their creative roots. The black model we reviewed features a texture reminiscent of wood—it’s matte glass, but the feel is distinct from anything else on the market today. The innovations don’t stop there: OnePlus upgraded the button layout, which now feels more natural. OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Goodbye to Curved Displays, Finally

The most noticeable and welcome change in the OnePlus 13 is the display—particularly the glass protecting it. Finally, we’ve said goodbye to curved edges. OnePlus returned to a “flat” display where it truly matters—no distracting side reflections, no accidental touches that drive you crazy, and no headache finding a screen protector for curved glass.

But before you celebrate, note that the display isn’t entirely flat like those on Samsung, Google, or Apple devices. OnePlus opted for 2.5D glass—a slight curve that adds durability compared to a completely flat design. Beyond that, the subtle curve blends smoothly with the phone’s metal frame, enhancing grip and contributing to the premium feel.

The screen is protected by a new layer called Crystal Shield—ceramic glass promising better drop resistance. The display itself, at 6.82 inches, is highly impressive. It’s large without feeling cumbersome for daily use. Its brightness is a standout feature, peaking at 4,500 nits in HDR mode and 1,600 nits in high-brightness mode. This means even under direct sunlight, visibility remains crystal clear. OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Enhanced Water Resistance

The OnePlus 13 boasts dual protection with IP68 and IP69 certifications, which is undoubtedly impressive. We’re all familiar with IP68, which guarantees water and dust resistance, including submersion. But IP69? This certifies resistance to high-pressure water and temperatures up to 78°C. It’s a nice upgrade, but how practical is it? According to OnePlus, the device can even survive conditions like a washing machine or high-pressure washing—not exactly scenarios you’d want to test at home. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Top-Tier Performance

OnePlus has always excelled in combining advanced hardware with an operating system that delivers an outstanding user experience—and the OnePlus 13 is proof that they’re still at the top of their game. OxygenOS has consistently outperformed operating systems from other Chinese manufacturers, and its latest version feels closer than ever to what you’d expect from a quality Android system.

OxygenOS 15 isn’t traditional Android like you’d find on a Pixel device, but it strikes a balance between a customized interface and unparalleled speed and smoothness. The interface flows wonderfully, and every action feels intuitive and seamless. This isn’t just thanks to the software—the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip delivers power that stands out not only in technical benchmarks but also in everyday use. Even during gaming and intensive use, the device remains cool and stable.

The system includes small but effective improvements that add value to the device. For example, the ability to separate quick settings from the notification drawer is smart and convenient. Even the small addition mimicking Apple’s Dynamic Island—a tiny window that appears when listening to music or toggling vibration mode—is both useful and unobtrusive. OxygenOS 15 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

One often overlooked detail in smartphones is the vibration motor. In the OnePlus 13, the haptic feedback feels tight and precise, enhancing actions like dismissing notifications and using gestures.

Battery: Massive but Not Groundbreaking

The OnePlus 13 comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery—a significant upgrade. A jump of 600mAh from the previous model places it in an entirely new league, especially since the OnePlus 12 already outperformed most competitors in the market. However, the practical improvement wasn’t as substantial as expected. Battery life is excellent—you’ll struggle to deplete it in a single day, even with heavy use. OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Photography

The OnePlus 13 features an impressive camera setup that brings not only big numbers but also performance close to market-leading devices. At the center of the system, once again developed in collaboration with Swedish brand Hasselblad, is a 50MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS).

Alongside the main camera is a telephoto lens with another 50MP sensor, an f/2.6 aperture, and 3x optical zoom. The ultra-wide camera, also with a 50MP sensor, offers a 120-degree field of view—perfect for landscapes or group shots.

To view the images in full quality, click here.

So, how does it perform? Over the years, OnePlus had its share of misses in this area, but it seems they’ve come close to the right formula this time. Photos are sharp, detailed, vivid, and natural-looking, with balanced colors and emphasized contrast. Depth and shadows add an artistic touch, particularly noticeable in scenes with complex lighting.

Taken with OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan) Taken with OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

Conclusion

After spending a significant amount of time with the OnePlus 13, I can confidently say it’s one of the best deals in today’s Android market. Starting at NIS 3,499, and NIS 3,999 for the reviewed model—which comes with 16GB of RAM—the OnePlus 13 offers a premium experience that feels far beyond its price tag. OnePlus 13 (credit: WALLA! TECH, Yinon Ben Shushan)

This is a device that delivers it all: a professional-grade camera capable of handling any scene, a stunning and bright display, a next-generation processor for fast and smooth performance, and impressive water and dust resistance—even under extreme conditions. All of this is wrapped in a polished and enjoyable user interface.

When comparing the OnePlus 13 to much more expensive models, like premium devices from Apple and Samsung, it provides genuine competition—at nearly half the price. It’s a complete package of innovation, performance, and design, proving that premium doesn’t have to cost a fortune. This is a clear winner for 2025 (so far*) and cements OnePlus as a top contender in the market.