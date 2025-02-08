On the way to 2026: Apple is developing AirPods with tiny cameras

Will Apple's next AirPods be much more than just headphones? According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it seems very likely. Gurman, known for his accurate reports on Apple, hinted this week that the company is considering incorporating tiny cameras into one of the upcoming AirPods models. While he did not elaborate on the exact purpose of these cameras, the general direction suggests intriguing technological innovations that could redefine how we use headphones—going far beyond listening alone.

A previous report by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also revealed that Apple plans to begin mass production of new AirPods models with infrared cameras by 2026. Kuo noted that these new cameras are not intended for taking photos but will serve as advanced sensors, similar to the iPhone's Face ID system.

According to Kuo, these cameras will significantly enhance the spatial audio experience when paired with Apple's Vision Pro glasses. For example, users could enjoy customized sound effects based on their head orientation while watching movies or using 3D applications, offering a completely new sense of depth and interactivity.

Additionally, the sensors might pave the way for gesture-based control, allowing users to operate their devices with simple hand movements. If Apple stays on schedule, this groundbreaking product could hit stores in 2026 or 2027.

For now, all that’s left is to wait and see how Apple will turn such a futuristic concept into an everyday reality. Will AirPods become the central tool for controlling our mixed-reality experiences? Time will tell.