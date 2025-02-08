Apple Watch leads to rescue of three injured individuals in harsh snow conditions

Stories of the Apple Watch saving lives have become almost routine, yet they continue to amaze each time. At every product launch, Apple highlights the capabilities of its smartwatch, which can detect falls, accidents, and emergencies—calling for help with the press of a button or even without any human intervention. This week, in Washington, the technology once again demonstrated its potential as a life-saving tool.

Last Wednesday, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call directly from an Apple Watch via its built-in SOS system. Using automatic fall detection, the device reported a serious accident and provided the precise location of the injured person. The skier, who suffered a leg injury after falling from a height of approximately 300 meters, was in life-threatening danger due to freezing temperatures in the area.

Given the critical situation, the sheriff’s office called in the King County Air Support Unit, which dispatched a rescue helicopter to the scene. A video shared by the team shows the dramatic moment when a white figure was identified on the ground using thermal cameras. Rescue team members managed to lower a crew member from the helicopter to secure the injured skier with lifting equipment, successfully hoisting him into the helicopter under challenging conditions of cold and low visibility.

Watch the dramatic rescue:

During the rescue, it became apparent that another injured individual, a skier unable to walk, was nearby. The team decided to evacuate him as well, along with the first skier's companion. All three were transported to a hospital for urgent medical treatment. Without the Apple Watch's automatic emergency call, it is likely that the first injured skier—and possibly the others—would not have survived the harsh conditions.