The Professor's underground hamburger lands at a surprising bar

A surprising culinary collaboration has emerged between an underground burger brand and the British pub chain Lager & Ale. The much-talked-about hamburger, which has gained a loyal fan base without any official advertising, will be served at the chain’s branches in Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and in the Sharon Mix area in Hod Hasharon.

The unique dish, called The Professor, consists of five cuts of premium and secret beef smoked using a special technique. The juicy patty is served in a black brioche bun with crunchy vegetables and special sauces that create complex layers of flavor. Alongside the burger, special fries and smoked toppings are served. Lager & Ale and the Professor (credit: PR)

"We are excited to bring our customers a new and surprising dining experience," said the founders and owners of the chain, Ran Dor-Chai, Asaf Einat, and Amir Eden. "The underground hamburger is a household name among culinary enthusiasts, and we have no doubt it will blend perfectly with our selection of beers and menu."

The dish, which will be offered for a limited time only, will be sold at a special price of NIS 72, which includes the hamburger, a topping, and fries.

In recent years, the Lager & Ale chain has made a revolution in the beer industry. The chain’s bars consistently offer 25 draft beers at affordable prices, ranging from NIS 15 to NIS 23. They also have a menu that includes classic dishes like fish and chips (NIS 55), schnitzels in beer batter (NIS 55), and margherita pizza (NIS 29).

The branches operate on a self-service concept, with beer poured at the bar and a mobile notification when the food is ready for pickup at the food truck station. There is also seating available in an outdoor area with an urban atmosphere.