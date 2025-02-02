The quiet tech revolution: How quantum management prevents chaos and crises

When I first spoke with Ron (a pseudonym), the CEO of an innovative e-commerce company, he was on the verge of despair.“The company is growing incredibly fast,” he said. “We started as a 15-person startup, and within two years, we’ve grown to 120 employees. It’s a dream come true—but it feels like we’re losing control.”

Ron explained that they had done everything by the book: Hired organizational consultants, held team-building workshops, and raised salaries. Yet, the feeling remained that something fundamental wasn’t working. Development and product teams were clashing, there were constant conflicts over priorities, and despite working around the clock, progress was repeatedly stalled.

Ron's story isn’t unusual in today’s world. Many tech companies experience meteoric growth only to hit the same roadblock: Using “old-school” management tools that don’t align with the complex, dynamic, and unpredictable challenges of the 21st century.In fact, trying to “manage” the ever-changing reality with linear tools can lead to chaos.

And when I say “chaos,” I don’t just mean project delays or employee dissatisfaction—I mean deep organizational burnout, fading managerial clarity, and significant harm to business outcomes.

This is where quantum management comes into play. Yes, the same quantum physics that talks about particles existing in multiple states simultaneously, built-in uncertainty, and observer dependence offers tools and insights that tech companies (and organizations in other fields) can adopt to overcome crises and develop true organizational resilience.

Managing the Unmanageable? It’s Possible—If You Change the Paradigm

Classical management, which developed in the 20th century, is based on assumptions of stability, hierarchy, and pre-planned processes. The problem? The world is changing at lightning speed, especially in tech, where almost nothing remains constant. Companies must respond quickly to market demands, adapt to development constraints, maintain team motivation and innovation—all while operating under constant uncertainty. Simply put, there’s no stable “map” to navigate these turbulent waters.

Enter quantum thinking, which teaches us to function well within complexity and uncertainty. Quantum mechanics explains that a particle can exist in multiple energy states simultaneously (superposition) and that there are rarely clear-cut “yes or no” answers.

Imagine applying this understanding to management: Instead of fighting to find one “right” answer, we start opening up to a variety of possible solutions, exploring multiple approaches, and learning to unify them into a coherent system.

A Real-Life Example: Development and Product Working Simultaneously

At Ron’s company, the conflict between the development and product teams stemmed from differing priorities. The technical team emphasized precision and quality, while the product team insisted on speed and time-to-market.

In traditional management, the CEO or senior manager would impose a top-down decision: Prioritizing either speed or quality. The result? One side always feels sidelined, frustration builds, and collaboration weakens over time.

When we introduced a quantum management approach, I explained to Ron and his managers that “both/and” solutions (superposition) were possible—there was no need to choose one and abandon the other.

The key was creating a “dialogue space” where all stakeholders could present their perspectives on the organizational reality, collaboratively examine alternatives, and dedicate time to explore the impact of each alternative on other teams, development quality, and customer relations. This multidimensional perspective enabled them to identify creative solutions that wouldn’t have been conceivable under a linear, hierarchical management process.

The result? Instead of yet another frustrating meeting where painful, decisive cuts were made, the teams chose to integrate tools that supported rapid development while incorporating point-based quality checks in a very short cycle.

This way, they achieved both speed and attention to technical details. During the process, employees felt they were shaping reality rather than having a unilateral reality imposed on them from above. Their sense of partnership and responsibility grew, and the company’s atmosphere stabilized around an innovative and collaborative approach.

Three Key Principles of Quantum Management

We Create Our RealityIn quantum management, managers and employees understand that they are not passive observers but active participants. Just like in quantum measurement, the way we view a problem or conflict changes the outcome.In one organization I led through a similar process, the shift began when managers stopped using “victim” language and took full responsibility for team relationships and workflows. Multiple Realities Exist SimultaneouslyThere’s no simple “yes” or “no”—in the quantum realm, two possibilities can coexist.This means that instead of asking, “What’s more important: Infrastructure development or aggressive marketing?” it’s possible to find a solution that deepens development while promoting marketing through new prioritization and flexible workflows. Holistic TeamworkQuantum management is based on the understanding that an organization cannot be divided into disconnected parts. Just like in a quantum system, where particles influence each other even from a distance, employees and managers affect each other in hidden ways. Empowering dialogue allows all voices to be heard and reduces tensions caused by poor communication.

How Does Quantum Management Foster Resilience and Growth in an Organization?

When managers view the organization as a quantum system, they let go of the need for absolute control and focus on flexibility and adaptability to change. This perspective offers several benefits:

Continuous Innovation: Encouraging diverse solutions—even seemingly contradictory ones—stimulates groundbreaking thinking.

Encouraging diverse solutions—even seemingly contradictory ones—stimulates groundbreaking thinking. Employee Retention and Motivation: Employees feel truly heard and empowered, improving satisfaction and reducing turnover.

Employees feel truly heard and empowered, improving satisfaction and reducing turnover. Improved Business Results: Organizations that apply quantum management find delicate balances between different demands and increase efficiency.

Organizations that apply quantum management find delicate balances between different demands and increase efficiency. Building a Strong Organizational Culture: Quantum management isn’t just about projects; it’s about organizational DNA—how we communicate, make decisions, and learn together.

The Time to Break Boundaries: The Future Is Already Here

In an era where technologies evolve annually, the global market expands rapidly, and employees seek meaning in their workplace, relying solely on classical management methods is no longer sufficient.

Quantum management offers a practical approach with solid scientific roots, proving itself across industries—from cybersecurity and e-commerce to healthcare and government agencies.

For those wondering, “How do we actually implement this?” my answer is: Just like measuring a quantum particle—start by changing your perspective. Create workshops that allow for multifocal examination of challenges, hold roundtable discussions that include all key players (even those hidden in the background), and embed organizational behavior codes based on active listening and collaborative decision-making.

In other words, transitioning to quantum management is an organizational journey where every stage—from analyzing challenges to creating new processes—is an opportunity for learning and strengthening the organizational culture.This isn’t a passing trend or a catchy slogan; it’s an approach that fosters flexibility, creativity, and resilience—traits that must be at the heart of any organization striving to break through. Hagith Malul, Founder of Lead2Quantum (credit: Maya Havkin)

Invitation to Discover a New World of Management

If you feel that your organization is stuck trying to "manage the unmanageable" or that you're ready to move on from outdated methods that don't lead to the breakthrough you're waiting for, I invite you to join the revolution.

Don’t leave your organization’s future in the hands of approaches the world has long outgrown. Quantum management is the new management methodology that enables genuine growth, drives innovation, and fosters deep collaboration across the company.

Contact us at Lead Quantum, and let's explore together how to apply quantum principles in practice.

About the Author:

Hagith Malul is an organizational psychologist, founder of Lead2Quantum, and Israel’s leading expert in quantum management. She is a sought-after speaker who guides tech companies and organizations across various fields through change processes, leadership workshops, and the implementation of innovative management methods and personal coaching.

