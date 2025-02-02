Beware: WhatsApp's new version allows two accounts on one device

The world’s most popular messaging app continues its wave of innovations: According to a recent report, the company is working on adding multi-account support for iPhone iOS users, which will allow the management of multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same device. This is a significant move expected to make life easier for many users, especially those who use the app for both work and personal purposes.

In the latest update to the beta version of WhatsApp (version 25.2.10.70), the ability to add and manage multiple accounts within the app was launched. This feature, which was first tested in August 2023 for Android users only, is now making its way to iOS devices. The new upgrade allows users to switch between their accounts with a single click, without the need for multiple devices or third-party apps.

As of now, it is possible to set up a new account on the device by either setting the main account or scanning a QR code that links the new account as secondary. In this way, all accounts will be available on the same device, maintaining a complete separation of chats, notifications, backups, and settings. At the same time, the company will also allow users to manage accounts in a similar way when needed.

The New Upgrade: User Switching (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The technological challenge in implementing this feature is significant, as it involves maintaining order with all the information related to separate accounts on the same device. The process of managing notifications and maintaining unique backups for each account requires careful planning. However, the fact that the company is already working on embedding this feature in the iOS operating system suggests that the launch of the feature is not far off.

In addition to multi-account support, WhatsApp continues to roll out other innovations aimed at improving the user experience. In the past two months, new camera effects, the ability to create custom stickers, and quick responses to chats have been added to the app. These features join a series of improvements designed to enrich the use of the app and adapt it to the evolving needs of users.