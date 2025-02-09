African paradise: The safest country on the continent you must visit this winter

As winter begins to make its presence felt in Israel, a new and surprising destination in Africa offers the perfect tropical refuge. Mauritius, a magical island in the Indian Ocean, recently earned the distinguished title of the safest country in Africa, becoming an intriguing alternative to the continent’s traditional tourism powerhouses—Morocco and Egypt.

In an extensive survey conducted by Altezza Travel, African countries were examined based on a series of criteria: The Global Peace Index, terrorism levels, crime rates, overall safety, and human development levels. Mauritius stood out thanks to its rare combination of political stability, a stable economy, and particularly low crime rates. It was followed by Ghana, with Morocco and Egypt, popular with Europeans, taking the fifth and seventh spots. Mauritius (credit: Spirit PR)

The island, located about 2,000 kilometers from Africa’s eastern coast, is almost entirely surrounded by a stunning coral reef ring. Along its shores stretch over 160 kilometers of gleaming white sand, and the crystal-clear waters invite a variety of activities: From diving and snorkeling to kayaking and swimming.

In February, when temperatures rise to a pleasant 30°C, the island offers a perfect escape from the European winter. Visitors can go on dolphin and whale watching tours or explore the island’s natural riches: Dense rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and dramatic mountain peaks. Hiking trails in the mountains and national parks reveal breathtaking landscapes and close encounters with the local wildlife.