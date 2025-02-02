Direct to Latvia: Another airline returns to Israeli skies

Air Baltic joins the wave of airlines returning to the Israeli market, following airlines like Wizz Air, Air France, and Air Seychelles that have already resumed their flights. The airline announces its exciting return to Israeli skies, with the renewal of the route between Tel Aviv and Riga starting in April 2025.

The new schedule offers morning flights from Tel Aviv and night returns from Riga, allowing optimal use of the stay in the Baltic city.

Another exciting renewal is expected this year: The installation of fast wireless internet systems from Starlink in the airline's planes, which will provide passengers with a particularly advanced communication experience.

Riga, Latvia (credit: INGIMAGE)

The company reminds that for passengers affected by flight cancellations until the end of March, flight changes or refunds will be offered in accordance with the Aviation Services Law.

The new schedule will take effect starting April 2, 2025, and promises convenient connectivity to Northern Europe destinations.

Currently, several foreign airlines fly from Israel, including Wizz Air, Etihad, FlyDubai, Air Europa, LOT, Air Seychelles, Bluebird, TUS, Ethiopian Airlines, Aegean, Tarom, Azerbaijan Airlines, Hainan, Bulgaria Air, and others that already operate flights to the country. In the upcoming April, Delta Airlines, Air India, and other airlines will also join the list.