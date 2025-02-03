Quick transfer: Airports that save you travel time in Europe

Everyone knows that the vacation begins even before landing—and choosing the right airport is the key to success. While some airports are located at seemingly impossible distances from the city, others feel as though they were built right in the heart of the destination.

On the map of ideal landings, Gibraltar tops the list. Here, the plane lands almost in the center of the city—just 1.4 kilometers from the historic center. The options for getting there? A 5-minute transfer costing less than €2 or a 15-minute walk that includes crossing a runway. pisa airport, italy (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

In Italy, Pisa offers a similar model: Its airport is practically built into the city center, only 1.5 kilometers from the main train station, with a quick transfer of five minutes for €6.50.

The Baltic states showcase impressive solutions: Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, boasts an airport just 4 kilometers from the historic center, with a 15-minute transfer costing €2. In Vilnius, the airport is 5.9 kilometers from the center, with direct buses every 10 minutes at a symbolic price of €0.65.

Other cities have invested in advanced transportation infrastructure. Lisbon offers a direct train line to the historic center in just 20 minutes. Málaga has built a train station inside the airport, Zurich provides a 10-minute transfer, and Copenhagen—13 minutes. lisbon (credit: REUTERS)

The global trend is clear: Fast, affordable, and green transfers. Instead of booking expensive shuttle services, more and more travelers are opting for public transportation—cost-effective, quick, and environmentally friendly.

The conclusion? Choosing the right airport can turn the start of your vacation from a nightmare into a dream. The time and money you save will allow you to start enjoying your vacation the moment you land.