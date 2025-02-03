Dreaming of a perfect view? This country wants you to work for them

New Zealand has announced significant easing of its visa policy in a bid to attract "digital nomads" – remote workers who combine work with travel around the world. According to the new rules, visitors will be able to work remotely for a foreign employer during their stay in the country for up to 90 days, after which they may be required to pay resident taxes.

"This change will allow many visitors to extend their stay, leading to an increase in spending in the country," said Immigration Minister Erica Stanford. "We welcome visitors of all kinds to New Zealand, and in this announcement, especially those who can work as digital nomads during their vacation."

The government clarified that the changes apply to all types of visitor visas, including tourists and people visiting family. However, only remote work for foreign companies will be allowed, while visitors whose work requires physical presence in the country will still need to obtain appropriate work visas.

Auckland City, New Zealand (Photo: Ingram Image) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis expressed hope that the move would attract "highly skilled people in roles that connect them to leading companies and industries worldwide." She stated, "These are roles they hold abroad and will be able to stay connected to while in New Zealand," and emphasized that they "will not compete for local jobs."

New Zealand joins many countries that have launched digital nomad visa programs in recent years, including Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Spain, and Portugal. This trend, which began in the 2010s primarily among young workers, gained significant momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, as global lockdowns led to a shift in attitudes toward remote work.