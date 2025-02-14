iDigital launches a special promotion for students

iDigital – the only APP (Apple Premium Partner) network in Israel – is launching special promotions for students.

As part of the promotion, students can purchase any Mac computer model with a 10% discount and receive the highly beneficial iDigital Mac Pack. This package includes a full three-year warranty (iDigital Care), providing long-term peace of mind. It offers two additional years beyond the manufacturer’s one-year warranty, covering repairs at iDigital’s official Apple-certified lab—the only lab in Israel that uses genuine Apple parts and employs Apple-certified technicians. Additionally, the iDigital Mac Pack includes a 30-day trial period with the option for a full refund, with no obligation on the student’s part. And just as importantly, students can spread the payment over up to 24 interest-free installments.

For example, the popular MacBook Air M1, including the iDigital Mac Pack, is now available starting at just NIS 3,104. iPad enthusiasts are not left behind either—iDigital is offering a benefit of NIS 250 for purchasing accessories when buying an iPad from various models. This allows students to enhance their iPad experience with a range of useful accessories such as pens, keyboards, covers, and more.

It is important to note that these promotions are intended for students upon presentation of a valid student ID or a valid proof of enrollment along with an official ID. The promotions can be redeemed at iDigital’s 26 branches nationwide or through the company’s sales website (not the online store).