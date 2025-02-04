Digital vision revolution: Technologies reshaping the game

Silhouette Group, one of the pioneers in the optics field, is celebrating 60 years of activity. In a special interview with Maariv, Michael Schmid, the company's CEO and grandson of its founders, talks about technological developments over the years and the future of the industry.

One of the company's prominent innovations, which greatly contributed to its success in the industry, is the Titan Minimal Art glasses, launched in 1999. These groundbreaking glasses, without screws or hinges, weigh only 2 grams.

"This model changed the game," says Schmid. "These glasses were approved for use in space and have been an integral part of more than 70 space missions since 2000. They offer exceptional durability and a structure that can withstand extreme conditions, such as changes in momentum and force."

In the manufacturing processes, the company combines innovative technologies with handcrafting. "We use a wide range of technologies, including 3D printing, laser cutting, and titanium processing," explains Schmid.

"Up to 80% of the stages are performed manually to ensure the highest quality. Each pair of glasses undergoes over 100 quality checks before it reaches the customer." In the lens field, the company has introduced another technological development: The Silhouette Panorama Relax Lens – lenses designed as a unique solution for people who spend a lot of time working in front of screens. Developments in vision and optics (credit: Gianmaria Gava)

"These lenses include a subtle addition of 0.5 to 1 diopter (a unit of optical power) in the lower part, which eases reading when working in front of screens. They are fully customized to the user's needs, and this is part of our vision for innovation that focuses on the individual."

Silhouette Group is also advancing in the development of unique materials. One of them is an advanced, ultra-light plastic that offers exceptional durability, flexibility, and precision. Additionally, the company is working on developing sustainable materials. "We are excited about the launch of a bio-circular material in January 2025," shares Schmid.

"This is a significant step toward a greener future, aligning with our values of environmental preservation." The connection between technology and the environment is central to the company's activities. "Our vision is to create products that embody a combination of innovation, sustainability, and design," says Schmid. "We lead the field not only technologically but also as those who understand the importance of protecting the planet."