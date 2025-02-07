Head-to-head with Apple: Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 series and takes it up a notch

Samsung announced yesterday (Wednesday) its new flagship series, the Galaxy S25, which includes three versions: S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. The new devices feature advancements in artificial intelligence, a customized processor, an advanced camera, and a design with rounded corners. Prices will not be cheap, starting at $800 for the base model and reaching up to $1,300 for the Ultra version. The devices are already available for pre-order and are expected to hit shelves on February 7.

The launch of the S25 series is accompanied by an expansion of Samsung’s artificial intelligence platform, Galaxy AI, which was first introduced last year with the S24 series. The new devices include advanced AI capabilities designed to function as a digital personal assistant, adapting device usage to users' needs and habits.

One of the examples presented includes searching for the schedule of a favorite soccer team and adding it to the calendar, or locating pet-friendly restaurants and sending them to a specific contact. These actions are carried out through the integration of multiple apps, including third-party applications such as Spotify and WhatsApp, alongside Samsung and Google apps.

Additionally, the AI can modify device settings upon user request, bringing the devices closer to the model of a true personal assistant. Apple, Samsung’s main competitor, introduced its artificial intelligence platform, Apple Intelligence, last year with the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Both Apple and Samsung view AI as a crucial tool for differentiating their devices in a highly competitive market.

According to analysts, Samsung is investing heavily in the development of its AI capabilities, but these improvements are unlikely to prompt consumers to upgrade their devices immediately. They note that the new devices are particularly suited for those who have been using a phone for three or four years but are less appealing to users with more recent models.

As part of its effort to enhance performance, Samsung and Qualcomm developed a customized processor for the S25 series—the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the fastest processor yet in a Galaxy device. The processor is designed to handle heavy AI workloads with low power consumption, ensuring that the battery does not drain quickly.

Additional improvements include an advanced camera in the S25 Ultra model and a new design with rounded corners, replacing the angular design that characterized previous devices.

The launch comes after a challenging year for Samsung, which saw a 2.7% decline in smartphone shipments. Samsung remains the second-largest player in the market in terms of sales volume, behind Apple, but is facing increasing pressure from Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Transsion, which offer devices with high-end specifications at lower prices. Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 series (credit: Samsung)

In Israel, pre-orders have already begun in various retail chains. Partner was the first company to publish prices, which are expected to be similar across competing networks. The price for the base 128GB model will be NIS 3,200, the 512GB Plus model will cost NIS 5,049, and the most expensive Ultra model with 1TB of storage will be priced at NIS 6,600.