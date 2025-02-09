Boom! A fast and loud breakthrough: A supersonic jet breaks the sound barrier

American aerospace company Boom Supersonic has achieved a remarkable milestone with its experimental aircraft, the XB-1, breaking the sound barrier during a test flight over California’s Mojave Desert. This flight marks a significant step toward the return of commercial supersonic travel, sparking optimism for a faster future in air travel.

This past Tuesday, the XB-1, an innovative test aircraft, took off over California and completed its first supersonic flight. After reaching an altitude of approximately 35,000 feet (around 10,670 meters), Boom’s chief test pilot, Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg, pushed the aircraft’s throttle forward, accelerating past the speed of sound to Mach 1.1—about 1,360 km/h (845 mph). After landing, an elated Brandenburg stated, “She was happy to go supersonic. It was her best flight yet.”

Supersonic flight occurs when an aircraft surpasses the speed of sound. The speed of sound varies based on environmental conditions but is generally around 343 meters per second (1,235 km/h or 767 mph) in air at 20°C (68°F). As an aircraft nears the speed of sound, air pressure builds up, intensifying sound waves and creating a “sonic boom”—a loud, sudden noise caused by shock waves generated as the aircraft crosses the sound barrier.

Commercial supersonic flight: A revolution in civil aviation (credit: REUTERS)

The Concorde was a well-known supersonic passenger jet. It was one of only two commercial supersonic airliners ever operated, alongside the Soviet-built Tupolev Tu-144. The Concorde could fly at over Mach 2, allowing it to cross the Atlantic in under three hours. In comparison, a standard passenger jet typically takes about eight hours to make the same journey.

The successful test flight of the XB-1 is a major achievement for Boom Supersonic and the aviation industry as a whole. This marks the first time a privately funded aircraft has broken the sound barrier, setting an important milestone on the path to reviving commercial supersonic travel.

The XB-1 serves as a technology demonstrator, testing innovations that will be incorporated into Boom’s future commercial supersonic jet, the Overture. Designed to carry 64-80 passengers at speeds of approximately Mach 2.2 (about 2,700 km/h or 1,678 mph), the Overture promises a significant reduction in flight times. For instance, a transatlantic flight from London to New York would take just 3.5 hours compared to the current 7-hour duration. The Concorde: Will a modern version take to the skies again? (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Boom Supersonic has already secured 130 orders and pre-orders from major airlines, including American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Last year, the company completed construction of the Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, where it plans to manufacture up to 66 Overture jets annually.

The successful test flight of the XB-1 fuels optimism for the future of supersonic aviation. Boom Supersonic aims to reintroduce supersonic travel for passengers worldwide, making long-distance flights significantly faster. However, challenges remain, including reducing sonic boom noise and ensuring the economic feasibility of supersonic travel. If Boom Supersonic can overcome these hurdles, it could revolutionize commercial aviation and usher in a new era of supersonic flights.