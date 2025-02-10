Tu Bishvat with a difference: When shopping becomes community support

While Tu Bishvat traditionally symbolizes the renewal of nature and the blossoming of trees, this year, it carries a deeper message of restoration and hope. Against the backdrop of the complex reality in the north and various social challenges, a new initiative seeks to transform the holiday into a driving force for social change and community support.

Yodfat Nursery, one of the oldest in the Galilee, is leading an effort to revitalize northern cities affected by recent conflicts. For every purchased bulb package—including narcissus, tulips, and hyacinths—the nursery will donate 20 additional bulbs to Kiryat Shmona and Metula. "This is our way of bringing color and hope back to the region," explain representatives of the nursery, which has been operating in the area for over 50 years.

At the same time, And Joy Studio, which employs dozens of people with disabilities, is offering specially priced gift packages. Producing around a million gifts a year, the studio proves that business and social responsibility can go hand in hand. The packages include a variety of products, from tea and chocolate to designer bags, with prices ranging from NIS 110 to NIS 160.

And Joy Studio (credit: PR)

"The strength of a community is measured by its ability to support the vulnerable and unite in times of crisis," says Inbal Jourini Peretz, CEO of Shelach Clubs, which are leading the initiative. "Tu Bishvat is an opportunity to show that consumerism can also be a tool for social change."

The initiative, which combines cost-of-living relief with community contribution, is part of a broader year-round effort. The goal is to connect the Jewish tradition of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) with modern social action, demonstrating that every purchase can be an opportunity to give back to the community.

The packages are offered at special prices, for example:

A flower bulb package from Yodfat Nursery: NIS 49

A "Happy Market" package from And Joy: NIS 129 (instead of NIS 155)

A "Health Tea" package: NIS 110 (instead of NIS 135)

"We believe that the strength of the club comes from the community it represents, and together, we can drive positive and lasting change," concludes Jourini Peretz.