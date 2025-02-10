The 2025 beauty revolution: What we've been waiting for is finally here

Exciting news for all beauty lovers in Israel: No more waiting for your next trip abroad or ordering online to get your hands on the hottest beauty brands. Factory 54 Group, which has already introduced top global fashion brands to Israel, is announcing the move we’ve all been waiting for—a new multi-brand retail chain that will bring together everything we’ve always wanted but could never find locally. FACTORY54 BEAUTY Glilot Rendering (credit: Factory 54 Studio)

The ambitious initiative, backed by a staggering NIS 90M investment, includes the opening of 12 stores across the country over the next four years. “The launch of Factory 54 Beauty marks a significant strategic move in bringing the world’s leading experiences and brands to Israeli consumers,” explains Roni Irani, co-founder and owner of the group. “We are committed to offering a unique platform that meets the highest standards of quality, service, and experience, creating a synergy between fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, just as seen in Europe’s fashion capitals.”

And what can we expect in the stores? Spoiler alert: The lineup is absolutely insane. We’re talking about brands we’ve only seen abroad until now—LOEWE HOME, JO MALONE LONDON, FREDERIC MALLE, and, of course, DR. BARBARA STURM (finally!). Alongside these, there will be GIORGIO ARMANI BEAUTY, TOM FORD BEAUTY, KILIAN PARIS, and many more luxury international brands.

FACTORY54 BEAUTY FREDERIC MALLE (credit: courtesy of the brand)

The impressive project will be led by Ido Barak, who has been appointed CEO of Factory 54 Beauty. Barak brings an impressive resume with 15 years of experience in the global beauty industry, including six years as VP of Trade and Sales at Estée Lauder Group. Throughout his career, he has worked with the biggest names in the industry, from MAC to Jo Malone London.

But the most exciting part? The stores themselves. The first flagship store will open as early as March 2025 in Glilot, spanning 180 square meters and offering an innovative design that will elevate the shopping experience. But the real surprise awaits in September, when the flagship store in Ramat Aviv Mall opens—350 square meters dedicated to beauty and skincare, featuring treatment rooms, a professional team of makeup artists and estheticians, and private consultation rooms. FACTORY54 BEAUTY TOM FORD (credit: courtesy of the brand)

And yes, there will also be a website! This week, a dedicated beauty section will launch within the Factory 54 website, offering an advanced online shopping experience with remote consultations from professional teams.

With prices ranging from NIS 150 to NIS 6,000, it looks like Factory 54 Beauty is aiming to cater to a broad audience. So, what do you think—are you ready for the great beauty revolution of 2025?