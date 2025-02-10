ChatGPT launches ChatGPT O3 –the most advanced AI model

OpenAI has unveiled its new artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT O3, alongside its smaller version, O3-mini. These models offer more advanced reasoning and problem-solving capabilities compared to previous versions. For the first time, the O3-mini version will be available to free users, albeit with usage limitations, promising improved response speed and accuracy.

OpenAI’s O3 model has been developed with enhanced abilities in mathematics, programming, and science, outperforming its predecessor, O1. The new version promises faster and more precise responses while reducing costs and response time for users. Initial benchmarks released by the company indicate that O3 performs better than previous models in programming problem-solving and logical reasoning.

The mini version is a lighter model designed for faster and improved performance while maintaining broad usability. It responds 24% faster than O1-mini, and its ability to explain its reasoning makes it a more powerful tool for users who require deeper understanding of its answers.

For the first time, OpenAI is also granting free ChatGPT users access to this version, though with rate limits similar to those of GPT-4o. ChatGPT Team, Plus, and Pro users will benefit from significantly increased usage limits: Plus and Team users can send up to 150 messages per day, while Pro users, who pay $200 per month, will receive unlimited access. O3 Model: Not Yet Available Worldwide (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

ChatGPT O3 and its mini version are designed for anyone in need of more advanced AI reasoning capabilities: Developers and tech professionals who require a smarter assistant for coding and data analysis, students and researchers who need more in-depth and well-founded answers in science and mathematics, and even individuals seeking a smarter and faster AI interaction—especially those using the free version. The new model is expected to roll out globally in stages, and as of this weekend, it is not yet available to users in Israel.

The O3 launch comes just days after Microsoft announced free access to O1 for all Copilot users, signaling OpenAI’s ambition to maintain its position in the evolving AI market. These models are expected to provide an enhanced user experience, with improved accuracy and a wider range of applications.