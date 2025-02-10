Free A.I. music creation platform launches, competing with Suno

A.I. is touching every corner – including the realm of music: Over the past year, the successful Suno platform was launched, allowing anyone to create music and songs with a simple command, although it requires a fairly expensive fee. Over the weekend, a new platform was launched that currently allows anyone to create music – for free.

This platform is Riffusion, which first appeared on the radar of the music industry in October 2023, when it managed to raise $4 million in initial investment. Among the investors are the famous EDM duo, The Chainsmokers, who joined as investors and strategic advisors. Since then, the company launched its platform in a public beta version and introduced its new model, called Fuzz.

While in the past, Riffusion could only produce short music segments, it is now capable of creating full songs. According to the company’s CEO, Seth Forsgren, the Fuzz model acts as a new creative tool, capable of generating high-quality, complete music from textual instructions, audio clips, and even images. Additionally, the more users engage with it, the more it adapts to their preferences and personal style.

The model is based on deep learning, but it has not been revealed which datasets it was trained on. However, it is known that the initial version of Riffusion was built in Forsgren's basement with his musician partner, Haik Martiros. Today, the company collaborates with artists under a "Trusted Artist Agreement," which grants them early access to new tools in exchange for feedback, as long as they are not affiliated with organizations that oppose Riffusion.

The music creation process on Riffusion is simple and intuitive: The user types commands such as “calm jazz song” or “bass beat in trance style.” An audio file can also be uploaded – a short track upon which the system will base the creation of new music. The platform also allows the use of visual input, where images are used as inspiration, with the algorithm interpreting colors and shapes and matching them to melodies and musical styles. After processing the instructions, the system generates a full song, which can then be further customized, adjusting elements such as tempo, instruments, and style. Riffusion website. Free beta version (credit: Company website)

The field of music creation with A.I. is not without competitors, and one of the main alternatives is SUNO. This platform, developed by a group of researchers and musicians, is also based on A.I. and allows users to quickly create original songs. Unlike "Suno," Riffusion places an emphasis on collaborations with human creators, offering a blend of computer-generated creativity with a human touch.

Since its launch, Riffusion has seen great success, with both amateur and professional artists experimenting with it and utilizing its unique capabilities. Currently, the service is offered for free, but it is likely that in the future, commercial models will be added to enable more advanced experiences.