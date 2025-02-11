The race for summer: Free entry to Lake Garda parks for early bookers

Northern Italy is strengthening its position as a leading family destination for the summer of 2025, with an expansion of flight options and special offers for early bookers. The Flying Carpet company announced this morning (Monday) a significant increase in the number of flights to the region, with over 10 weekly flights to Verona and Milan during the summer season.

As part of the season-opening promotion, early bookers of vacation packages will receive free entrance to the three leading parks at Lake Garda: Gardaland, Sealife, and Legoland Waterpark. The value of the benefit is estimated at about NIS 2,000 per family.

“Northern Italy is one of the most popular destinations for Israelis for the summer vacation, and it’s perfect for family trips,” explains Oren Cohen Meguri, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at The Flying Carpet. “The free entrance to the amusement parks, which are one of the main attractions for children in the area, will provide early bookers with significant savings on their vacation price.”

Lake Garda (credit: Adobe Photoshop)

Advantages of Early Booking

According to Cohen Meguri, booking early in January-February allows for significant savings: "Hotels in seasonal destinations prefer to guarantee occupancy in advance, which is why they offer more attractive prices for early bookings. This can mean a savings of 20-30% on the vacation price."

Data from the past year demonstrates the price gaps. For example, a family vacation for three nights in Crete at a four-star hotel with an all-inclusive basis cost $599 per person in January 2024, compared to $799 for those booking in May – a $720 gap per family. In Montenegro, a similar package at a four-star hotel sold for $629 in January, compared to $769 in May, saving $560 per family. Oren Cohen Meguri (credit: Courtesy of Hashatiach Hame'ofef)

“Beyond the financial savings,” adds Cohen Meguri, “early booking guarantees availability in family rooms, which are limited in most hotels, as well as flights at more convenient times. Booking evening flights, for example, could lead to the loss of a full day of vacation and additional expenses for accommodation.”

The company will offer vacation packages at various resorts in the region, including Gardaland Hotel, Adventure Gardaland, Parc Hotel, and Bella Italia. Package prices start at $899 per person for a couple with two children, and include flights, luggage, car rental, and accommodation.

Additionally, the company continues to offer the Flying Safe service, which allows for cancellation and a full refund up to five days before the vacation, at a cost of $35 per person.