Bringing hearts closer: Talia Levin prepares for Valentine’s Day

A friend of mine who grew up in Italy told me that every year, as February begins, schools are decorated with hearts for Valentine’s Day, almost throughout the entire month.

Why? There’s no official reason. I guess that’s just how it is when you grow up in what is supposedly the most romantic nation in the world. They say Italians are similar to Israelis, and if that’s really the case, I see no reason to continue the cynicism that surrounds love holidays here. Instead, we should embrace this Italian tradition. After all, isn’t that exactly what the world needs right now?

What the world needs less of, however, is giving in to the wasteful consumer culture that exploits these days to charge absurd prices for extravagant drinks, sell teddy bear bundles made in China, or offer various clichés that women are supposedly meant to love.

To me, wine and everything around it is a great way to show love—not just on holidays, but in general. There’s still a little over a week until "the big day," which means you have plenty of time to prepare with these recommendations for the upcoming weekend or for any day you feel like celebrating love, regardless of the calendar.

Where to Go?

For those who don’t live in the center, getting in the car and driving wherever necessary isn’t a problem. But for most people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area (like me) who want to visit wineries spontaneously and "casually," sometimes the thought of getting into a car and sitting there for over an hour just to reach some pastoral destination feels like a hassle.

Let’s be honest—sometimes that’s the same amount of time wasted in traffic driving from Tel Aviv to Ramat Gan. Still, for the central-region folks who want to celebrate at a winery on a Friday or Saturday without too much effort, I recommend the most romantic spot in the area: Neve Yarak Winery.

Beyond the fact that they make excellent Carignan, Grenache, and Syrah, it’s a close-by, delicious winery that’s open on weekends and, as they say, just five minutes from Kfar Saba. Neve Yarak Winery (credit: PR)

What to Drink?

Rosé is the default choice for this holiday, and since I assume it will be widely discussed from every possible angle, I want to put something else on the table—the fact that it really doesn’t matter what you drink, as long as you enjoy it.

Personally, I lean toward reds. Pink is a nice color but a bit lacking in pigment, while red is warm and romantic.

Light and interesting red wines that will also suit those who say, "Red gives me a headache" include the new Barbera and Dolcetto from Teperberg Winery’s Essence series, just now hitting the shelves. For a truly Italian atmosphere, I’d pair them with the Chianti from Piccini Winery, which I always keep stocked at home. It’s classic, tasty for everyone, and only costs 69 shekels. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

And if you’re not in the mood for red, here’s a white wine you can drink like water—and you can get three bottles for just NIS 110. The name is G’JANELA BRANCA from the Vinho Verde region of Portugal. It’s a young, fun, refreshing, and mineral-driven wine. Beyond its super attractive price, the real highlight is its low alcohol content—just 9.5%. Chianti from Piccini Winery (credit: PR)

What to Watch?

When someone suggested I watch the movie The Tasting , I rolled my eyes because I wasn’t in the mood for another romantic comedy full of clichés. But I’m glad that in the end, I gave in and didn’t stay stuck in my opinion.

Why? Because, despite the uninspired translation of its international title—The Tasting (2022)—this is actually a perfect French escapist film set in a wine shop in Provence.

It’s a simple love story that becomes complicated in the way the French love to complicate simple love stories, but it will make you want to sign up for a tasting workshop, take a professional course, or just fall in love.