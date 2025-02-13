As simple as it is delicious: Chicken breast in Aglio e Olio sauce

Aglio e Olio—garlic and olive oil—is a classic example of Southern Italian cuisine, leading up to Naples. Why is it so popular? It’s an easy-to-make dish prepared from inexpensive, readily available ingredients with a long shelf life.

Here, the fragrant sauce we know well from pasta gives the chicken breast wonderful flavor, aroma, and texture. You can prepare green vegetables, sweet potatoes, or potatoes alongside the chicken—they’ll also benefit from it.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

500 grams of sliced chicken breast

1/3 cup olive oil

4 cloves of garlic, sliced

Sliced hot pepper

A bunch of fresh herbs—oregano, thyme, rosemary, sage

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation instructions:

1. Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of olive oil over the chicken breast slices, add 2 slices of garlic, 2 slices of hot pepper, and half of the fresh herbs. Marinate for one to two hours.

2. Heat the remaining olive oil with the garlic, hot pepper, and fresh herbs over low heat, just to extract the aroma and flavor, but without reaching a boil. If necessary, remove from the heat occasionally to prevent boiling.

3. In a hot pan or on a grill, sear the chicken breast slices, drizzling a spoonful of the fragrant oil over each piece. Pairs well with vegetables, rice, and of course, pasta.

Orly Pely-Bronstein, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.