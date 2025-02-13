Maccabi insured members will receive custom-made splints and assistive devices from 3D printers

For the first time among HMOs in Israel: Starting this week, Maccabi will begin integrating 3D printers for the production of splints and assistive devices at its branches across the country.

Until now, patients who needed splints or assistive devices faced two options: off-the-shelf products that did not always fit precisely or custom-made products handcrafted from thermoplastic materials, which were limited in accuracy and personalization.

The new 3D printers enable the production of precisely and aesthetically fitted splints and assistive devices designed to meet each patient's specific needs. Beyond improving comfort and functionality, this also enhances the patient experience, as personalized devices encourage daily use, improve functionality, and contribute to full recovery for patients who need them.

The printer offers a variety of personalized solutions, including thickened handles for eating utensils and customized grips for writing tools, hand supports for activities such as brushing teeth or using a comb, precise splints for immobilizing fingers, wrists, and forearms, and more. Additionally, the printer allows the creation of unique solutions for patients with complex disabilities. One example is providing a customized solution for a patient with a neurological injury who needs a joystick mouse adapted for a computer—through the printer, a personalized joystick ball can be created, allowing the patient to regain independent computer use. Nurit Yahalom Miller, Head of Innovation at Maccabi (credit: Ofer Hagiov)

Maccabi initially launched the use of the printer as a pilot in the northern district, where it is located at the organization's center in Haifa. Occupational therapists recently underwent special training to integrate their professional knowledge with advanced printing technology. Maccabi notes that it intends to expand the use of the printer to other regions in Israel after the completion of the northern district pilot.

"This is another tool in personalized medicine, which Maccabi has been leading in recent years for the benefit of its members," said Nurit Yahalom Miller, Head of Innovation at Maccabi. "The medical innovations and tools we bring enable us to provide our insured members with unique, advanced, and personalized treatment approaches tailored to their medical needs. We place special emphasis on medical innovation both in the clinical and service aspects and are constantly working to provide additional technological solutions in various fields, creating change every day for approximately 2.7 million Maccabi members across the country."

Yael Dvir, Head of Occupational Therapy and Accessibility Coordinator for Maccabi's northern district, explained that the introduction of 3D printing into Maccabi’s community clinics is a groundbreaking step that marks a true revolution in the field of occupational therapy. "Thanks to this technology, occupational therapists can create precisely tailored solutions for patients like never before—from splints and assistive devices to unique supports designed to meet the exact needs of each individual. This innovative service in occupational therapy not only improves patients' daily functioning but also provides them with greater independence and a higher quality of life. This is the beginning of a new path that is reshaping the entire field of occupational therapy, opening up countless possibilities for us as therapists and for our patients to enhance functionality, improve patient experience, and achieve optimal therapeutic outcomes. This is not just technological innovation—it is also innovation in service, approach, and our ability to make a significant impact on the lives of those who need it most."