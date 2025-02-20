New campaign for the aesthetic brand with the technological breakthrough

Alma Israel, a leader in the field of medical and aesthetic technology with over 25 years of experience, is launching its innovative campaign for HALLURA – a hyaluronic acid that is revolutionizing the world of fillers and acids.

With an investment of approximately NIS 1 million, the campaign will be broadcast on both television and digital platforms, featuring TV sponsorships alongside widespread exposure of various influencers on social media.

The campaign, sponsored by the digital agency Link 19 under the leadership of Hanna Rado, promotes the innovative and advanced message of HALLURA. HALLURA is the "high-tech" of the filler world and is based on Nobel Prize-winning chemistry technology.

The unique technology is based on BiOLinkMatrix, an innovative formula that incorporates a biostimulator which renews and rejuvenates the skin from within. Thanks to the 'syringe with a plus' technology, HALLURA works on two fronts: on one hand, it restores volume with results that last over time and are immediately visible, and on the other hand, a unique biostimulator that repairs the skin from within, stimulates collagen and elastin production, improves skin quality, and provides a comprehensive solution for facial skin design and care, with minimal side effects and no unnecessary swelling.

"Alma Israel has been leading the field for over 25 years, and today we are excited to take the next step with the campaign that will introduce HALLURA to the Israeli public," says Avia Loten, Marketing Manager of Alma Israel. "The groundbreaking technology offers a dual solution, both immediate filling and internal rejuvenation. This is a real breakthrough for anyone seeking natural results with minimal side effects, and the new campaign brings to the forefront our commitment to combine advanced science, beauty, and skin health."