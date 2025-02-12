Valentine's Day promotions and new home items

For those wanting to add a romantic homey atmosphere on Valentine's Day and beyond, it’s worth getting to know the perfect-scented candle from the luxury brand KENNETH COLE. The oriental-scented candle enhances the atmosphere with magic and romance. The top notes of the candle are Moroccan rose, clove, cinnamon, and peony, creating a blend of warmth and a feeling of love, while white musk in the middle notes adds a soft touch. The base notes of sandalwood, patchouli, saffron, black pepper, and labdanum provide the candle with depth and intimacy, creating the perfect ambiance for a romantic meal or unforgettable couple’s evening.

International Valentine's Day, February 14th, is a great opportunity to show affection and appreciation for our loved ones. Pampering gifts, magical moments together, and small romantic gestures will surely warm the heart. This year, Verdina and Naaman, leading lifestyle brands from the Extra Retail group, offer a variety of beautifully designed and special gifts to bring romance into the home—at very affordable prices. Valid until 28.2.25 or while supplies last.

Charming gifts that promise cozy cuddles and quality sleep:

Luxe fabric bedding set "Swing" in white with prints of the sweetest couple of all time—Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Price range: NIS 229.9-339.9, depending on the set size (instead of NIS 499.9-729.9).

Wellness pampering set for a winter day—a hot water bottle with a soft faux fur cover and a silk-like eye mask. Price: NIS 65 when buying 2 items or more.

Limited edition Valentine’s cast aluminum pots: Only NIS 129.9 per pot (credit: PR)

Surprise with a romantic meal or hot coffee in bed: Double-glass romantic mugs, 2 for NIS 59.9 for NV CLUB members and new sign-ups.

Limited edition Valentine’s cast aluminum pots: Only NIS 129.9 per pot Porcelain soup mug with a 680ml capacity, spoon, and plastic lid, NIS 39.9 for NV CLUB members and new sign-ups Available in stores and online. Nature’s Secrets, NIS 168 (credit: PR)

ZER4U presents, ahead of Tu Bishvat celebrating Israeli produce, a rich variety of bouquets, flower arrangements, and plants that will bring nature into the home. This year, there is a greater emphasis than ever on Israeli agricultural products.

The Tu Bishvat arrangements and bouquets collection features seasonal flowers, olive tree plants, and cyclamens, along with olive oils and boutique Israeli wines for a perfect Tu Bishvat celebration:

Nature’s Secrets – A set in a high-quality double basket, containing a cyclamen plant with a Tulip wine bottle, priced at NIS 168.

Israeli olive tree plant in a pot and Jerusalem Olive Oil, priced at NIS 193.

Various seasonal plants for a green celebration starting at NIS 99.

Zippo Pink Kiss Lighter, NIS 161, available in selected gift stores and online at www.zippo.co.il (credit: PR)

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to give a gift full of passion and style! The iconic American Zippo lighters, known worldwide for their uncompromising quality and unique designs, offers a specially romantic collection. The collection includes lighters adorned with hearts, love messages, and emotional shades—an ideal gift for both him and her.

The brand, which became an American icon since the 1930s, combines design, tradition, and unmatched durability. The romantic collection offers a variety of lighters in red and pink shades, featuring heart patterns, kisses, and inspiring inscriptions. Among the designs is a special heart-shaped lighter that glows in the dark—a cool addition to an unforgettable gift. Those wanting to add a personal touch can add engraving with a personal dedication (for an additional fee at the store), making the gift even more special. Price range: NIS 126-262.

Available in selected stores and online.