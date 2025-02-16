ChatGPT expands updates: Now offering search without registration

The widely used AI chatbot continues its global expansion: OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has unveiled a new feature allowing users to search for information within the chatbot without needing to sign up or log into an account. This is a significant move positioning OpenAI as a direct competitor to Google, which operates the Gemini AI model, as well as to the new Russian AI chatbot.

Until now, using ChatGPT required registration with an email address to access AI-generated responses. Now, OpenAI is making the service available to the general public—a move that could attract users who previously preferred searching via Google or other AI tools.

Meanwhile, Google continues to integrate Gemini into its search results in an effort to maintain dominance in the online information sector. OpenAI, however, is offering a direct and fast approach that could change the search habits of millions.

Google's Meta: Expected to Respond to the Move (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

This new feature is part of a series of updates released over the past month, making ChatGPT a more advanced and user-friendly tool. Among other enhancements, OpenAI has announced improvements in language comprehension and text generation, upgrading its AI engine to provide more precise, natural, and detailed responses.

The chatbot now also integrates with services like Microsoft 365, data analysis applications, and other digital tools. Additionally, the company has introduced GPT-4 Turbo—a model upgrade that enables faster responses, fewer errors in information processing, and reduced resource consumption. ChatGPT now also offers improved support for additional languages, expanding its capabilities to new languages and dialects, making it more accessible to global audiences.

OpenAI’s move could shift the balance of power in the online search industry. The ability to access an advanced AI chatbot without registration reduces reliance on Google and could attract users looking for quick answers without ads or data tracking. On the other hand, Google is expected to respond with further innovations in Gemini, and it remains to be seen how the new Russian AI chatbot will influence competition. Either way, the way we search for information is on the verge of transformation—the battle is just beginning.