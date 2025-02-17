Good news for travelers: Two more airlines return to Israeli skies

Two additional European airlines have announced their return to Israel: The Dutch airline KLM and the Spanish low-cost carrier Iberia Express will resume operations at Ben Gurion Airport during 2025.

The veteran airline KLM will resume its flights to Israel in June 2025 with daily flights to Amsterdam. The flights will be operated on Boeing B737-900 aircraft, with schedules specially adapted for Israeli travelers: Departure from Tel Aviv at 04:45 and landing in Amsterdam at 08:40, and in the opposite direction – departure at 21:10 and landing at Ben Gurion at 02:35.

"The renewal of operations strengthens the position of the Air France-KLM group in the Israeli market," says Alon Neta, KLM's commercial director in Israel. "The schedule will allow our passengers to continue to selected destinations in North and South America, as well as a wide range of destinations worldwide."

Iberia Express (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Meanwhile, Iberia Express has announced its return to Israel starting on April 1, 2025. The airline will operate a daily flight on the Tel Aviv-Madrid route with the new A321XLR aircraft, departing from Ben Gurion at 18:25 and returning flights at 11:40. Iberia Express's return will also provide Israeli travelers with convenient connections to sought-after destinations in the U.S.

The return of these two airlines to Israel adds to the wave of international airlines returning to Ben Gurion, promising increased competition that may lead to lower flight prices to popular European destinations and beyond.