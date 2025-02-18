With a capacity of 15 kg: The giant brand that launched a monster washing machine

Haier, a global leader in home appliances and the world's best-selling washing machine brand, is introducing an innovative washing machine in Israel with an exceptionally large capacity of up to 15 kg. The new machine offers a perfect solution for large families and households seeking an efficient and effective response to increasing laundry needs.

Amid rising demand for large-capacity washing machines, driven in part by changes in consumption habits and the desire to streamline household laundry processes, Haier's new machine allows for fewer wash cycles with larger loads—saving time, water, and electricity.

The machine features advanced technologies that ensure thorough yet gentle washing, even for large loads, along with a smart and user-friendly interface.

Ido Shani, VP of Marketing at Newpan, Haier’s importer in Israel, said today: "We see a clear trend of growing demand for large-capacity washing machines—not only among large families but also among consumers who prefer to do laundry less frequently and in larger loads. Haier washing machines are perfectly suited to these needs while maintaining uncompromising quality and performance."

About the Machine

The machine features a giant stainless-steel drum with internal lighting and an extra-large door for maximum convenience when loading blankets, bedding, curtains, and sleeping bags. Additionally, it includes a functional program selector with a rich variety of 14 built-in programs, some of which support additional functions such as:

Steam Function – uses high-temperature steam to sanitize laundry in dedicated programs.

Refresh Function – a special program for delicate laundry.

i-Time Function – personalizes the cycle duration and washing program.

Recommended retail price: NIS 4,590. Available exclusively at Machsanei Hashmal.