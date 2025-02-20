Green with envy: Haifa’s must-visit new attraction

The doors open, a green light washes over the walls, and we step inside. The images tell a story, blending past and present. In an instant, you become part of Maccabi Haifa’s history—it's a journey through time and an unforgettable experience. A deep dive into incredible memories, from the legendary victory over Manchester United to Tjaronn Chery’s first goal against PSG that electrified the entire Carmel region.

I have been a Maccabi Haifa fan since I was 10, back in the days of Kiryat Eliezer, waiting outside the stadium to buy a ticket from scalpers—after all, I had hitchhiked from the village of Daliyat al-Karmel just to see Eyal Berkovic, Reuven Atar, Yaniv Katan, and most importantly, to go back and tell my friends about it (there were no mobile phones back then to capture the moment).

This time, the tour at Sammy Ofer Stadium had a different feel. I was with my son, Erez, a die-hard fan and a season ticket holder for Maccabi Haifa games. And what better opportunity to show him the club’s history than a visit to the museum, where he could see up close what he had only watched on YouTube—the Yaniv Katan jersey from the Champions League, the heel goal-scoring boot of Dean David from the match against Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Zahi Armeli’s 120 goals—the unstoppable striker.

After two years of development and many more of collecting memorabilia, Maccabi Haifa Football Club has opened Israel’s first-ever museum dedicated to a club’s history and football culture. Spanning approximately 1,000 square meters, the museum was built at the stadium at the cost of millions of shekels. It houses hundreds of exciting and historic items, telling the club’s story from its founding in 1913 to the present through exhibits, multimedia screens, videos, and interactive technological activities, available in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

At Maccabi Haifa’s new museum, unforgettable moments come to life. Dozens of screens flicker around me, showing highlights, stunning goals, and even the cheers of fans shaking the room. There’s even an interactive station where I can "step onto the field" and take a virtual shot on goal. The kicker before me missed—can I do what the great players have done? The championship trophy display stands tall and gleaming, reflecting the spotlight between each cup. Tears of joy.

Some of the most notable exhibits you’ll see on your visit:

The 1924 "Haifa League" Program – A historical document chronicling football activity in Haifa in the 1920s.

Reuven Atar’s Boots – The legendary midfielder’s game-worn shoes.

Goalkeeper Nir Davidovich’s Gloves – The gloves from his famous "Octopus" match against Valencia in 2003.

Match Jerseys of Legendary Players – Including Yaniv Katan and the late Avi Ran.

Dean David’s Boots – The shoes he wore when scoring his famous heel goal against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Jerseys of International Stars – Including David Beckham, Gigi Buffon, and Lionel Messi, exchanged with Maccabi Haifa players during Champions League matches.

Sammy Ofer Stadium, inaugurated in August 2014 and celebrating its tenth anniversary, is not just the home of Maccabi Haifa and the Israeli national team—it’s a must-visit for any football fan. The stadium offers guided tours (by registration and for a fee), beginning like every player’s pre-match journey—entering through the players' tunnel. Visitors walk down a long corridor adorned with images of historic moments, step into the spacious locker rooms where each player has a personal space, and get a taste of what it’s like to be part of a professional football team. You can truly feel the atmosphere and learn how the stadium achieved a UEFA Category 4 rating—making it fit to host any European match.

After the Experience—Time to Indulge

The adrenaline is still high, excitement lingers in the air, and your heart beats like a last-minute goal. After an intense visit to Maccabi Haifa's museum and a stadium tour, it's time for a break—not from the fun, just from the action.

Just a short walk from the stadium, you’ll find fantastic restaurants. One standout is Sketch Café, a coffee shop entirely illustrated with marker drawings. The place is a living work of art, with inspiring walls, cozy tables, and a corner that feels like an artist's studio. It has even been used as a filming location for TV series. At Sketch Café, you can enjoy Italian cuisine, cakes and coffee, croissants, fresh sandwiches, vibrant salads, and perfect brunch dishes for any time of day.

Museum Entry Fees

Regular Price – NIS 55

Discounted Price (for subscribers, children, pensioners, and Green Plus members) – NIS 40

For more details, visit the museum’s website.