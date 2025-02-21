The AI revolution is coming to the classroom

Metodika and SoluGenAI are leading the artificial intelligence revolution in education in Israel and are launching Q – an experiential training platform that equips students for the worlds of AI. The first platform of its kind will provide 2.3 million students and 200,000 teachers the opportunity to undergo a series of enriching and enjoyable trainings, personalized and set in a game-like atmosphere. Within this framework, users will be able to acquire skills for working with artificial intelligence through an interaction with a coach that is itself based on artificial intelligence.

The training ground enables learners to define the topics that interest them and to train in a personalized manner in skills such as prompt writing, exploring new content domains, engaging in critical thinking, and applying the principles of responsible and safe usage. The system trains learners according to their current level of knowledge and interest, and even offers dozens of videos and mini-games featuring well-known influencers and content creators who explain, expand, and deepen the learning alongside the training with Q.

The Q system was built on the GenAI platform tailored for large organizations, developed by SoluGen AI – over the past year and a half at a cost of more than 5 million shekels. The system is nothing less than a global breakthrough in the integration of pedagogy and technology. As part of Metodika’s innovative pedagogical initiative with the Ministry of Education, placing the bot at the center of the learning process promotes the vision of a “private tutor” for every learner, providing a personalized experience that complements the existing classroom learning – thereby freeing up teaching teams for meaningful, emotional, and social work.

Gideon Zailer and Nechemya Kanelsky (credit: PR)

The system brings groundbreaking technological and pedagogical innovation to classrooms through interaction with a smart AI model that generates tasks, challenges, and rewards for learners. In doing so, learners expand their knowledge and horizons in their areas of interest, while simultaneously internalizing the principles of engaging with artificial intelligence and the ethical values required for its responsible use. This is an optimal preparation for essential skills in the new world and for integration into modern life, in which AI is an inseparable part.

The system’s launch is scheduled for February 2025, which was announced by the Ministry of Education as Artificial Intelligence Month. During the month, teaching teams and students will undergo the training series, thereby placing Israel on the global map of AI readiness.

150 AI Agents That Turn the Lesson into a Game

Unlike traditional learning platforms and even other AI programs, Q does not merely present questions and mark answers; rather, it encourages users to think, solve problems at an increasingly complex level, and create on their own, through challenge-based and personalized tasks. At the core of the system are over 150 autonomous AI agents that analyze the student's needs in real-time and tailor the learning experience for them.

These include:

Supervising Agent – responsible for personalized decision-making for each user.

Router Agent – routes requests to the relevant agent within an advanced AI network.

Personal Learning Agents – identify each student’s background, level of knowledge, challenges, and strengths, and optimally tailor content for them.

Learning through Q implements an optimal combination of technology and pedagogy for the purposes of education and teaching. The experience includes personalization and gamification, as students can interact with the digital teacher in three ways:

Speaking – Q recognizes voice and converts it into text.

Writing – Q analyzes the text and provides a personalized response.

Choosing interactive answers – the system presents the student with smart response options.

The responses that each student receives are tailored personally for them, and they may include:

Smart text – explanations, analyses, and guidance

Images and animations – visual illustrations of the learning subjects

Creation of videos and interactive simulations

Interactive quizzes, sequential questions, and smart feedback

Personalized educational games for each student

The system provides positive and encouraging feedback. During the activity, as is customary in the world of gaming, students accumulate points and badges for their achievements, such as: “AI Expert”, “Advanced AI”, and “AI Champion”. In cases where difficulties in learning or in the conduct of the student undergoing the training are detected, the system sends an alert to the designated facilitator.