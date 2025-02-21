Apple is expected to launch a new service that will challenge ticket booking companies

The tech giant Apple is expected to launch this week a new service called Confetti, which is destined to change the way in which people and businesses invite participants to events – as reported by Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. The new service will allow users to send digital invitations for private gatherings, parties, and even large business events, all through a simple and convenient interface integrated within Apple’s ecosystem.

According to the report, there is a possibility that Confetti is not only intended for private events, but may also become a significant tool for businesses, organizations, and event producers, who will be looking for a more convenient way to distribute invitations on a large scale. If the service indeed evolves in this direction, it may compete with services based on digital tickets, such as Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, and even Google Calendar, and provide Apple users with an integrated solution for event management – from the booking stage to managing participant lists.

The new service will be based on iCloud, which means that users will be able to access it from all their Apple devices and automatically sync their invitations. It is still unclear whether Confetti will be an entirely new application or simply a significant add-on to Apple’s Calendar app, but according to Gurman, it is part of a broader initiative by the company to upgrade the Calendar app and turn it into a multifunctional tool for managing meetings and events.

In addition to the new service, Gurman reports that next week Apple will announce a new model of the PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones, which will come with advanced heart rate monitoring capabilities. This is a significant upgrade to Apple’s popular sports headphone series, which is especially aimed at active users seeking both high sound quality and the ability to track health and fitness data.