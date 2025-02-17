Knauf Orbond: Innovative solution for reducing electromagnetic radiation

This radiation, emitted from sources such as the electrical grid and electrical motors, may exceed the threshold set by the Environmental Protection Ministry, posing a significant challenge for radiation consultants, project managers, electrical engineers, and others. Knauf Orbond offers an advanced and exclusive solution for reducing electromagnetic radiation through the EMS Board system, which includes advanced gypsum boards incorporating aluminum sheeting on the surface of the board, and is free from lead and harmful materials.

Dealing with electromagnetic radiation is a central challenge in planning and executing projects, requiring professional solutions. For radiation consultants, contractors, architects, project managers, electricians, and electrical engineers, reducing exposure to radiation is both a health and professional necessity.

Awareness of threshold requirements and the implementation of effective solutions in diverse environments, such as educational institutions, residential buildings, and offices, are key to meeting standards and ensuring a safe and healthy working and leisure environment.

Knauf Orbond, part of the international KNAUF Group, has harnessed its expertise to address health protection challenges, focusing on children's environments. The group operates in about 90 countries with more than 300 factories, and the company leads the construction market in Israel with innovative solutions that combine quality improvement with addressing health and environmental needs.

The EMS Board system for reducing electromagnetic radiation enables quick, easy, and simple installation, similar to working with regular gypsum systems. In addition, the system can improve acoustic separation between spaces.

The effectiveness of the EMS Board system from Knauf Orbond is proven in the field, providing an accurate solution for reducing electromagnetic radiation. For example, in an electrical panel emitting 5.8 milligauss, the system's covering reduced the radiation to just 2.7 milligauss – a significant decrease of 3.1 milligauss.

The measurement was taken 30 cm from the wall and at a height of 1 meter, fully complying with the requirements of the Environmental Protection Ministry in Israel, which limits exposure to an average daily magnetic field of up to 4.0 milligauss. This system provides an advanced and reliable solution for reducing radiation in various environments and represents an innovative and comprehensive approach from Knauf Orbond to protect the health and safety of users.

A Perfect Combination of Innovation and Health: Installing the EMS System

The installation process includes applying sealing tapes to the floor, wall, and ceiling surfaces, anchoring tracks and studs, and connecting EMS boards to profiles using drywall screws, with the aluminum layer facing the radiation source.

The final step includes applying aluminum tape to the board joints and covering the screws, along with applying PERELFIX adhesive to ensure quality coverage. The combination of technological efficiency and practical convenience makes the system an exclusive and leading solution in the market.

In conclusion, Knauf Orbond has invested significant resources in developing the EMS BOARD system to make it an accessible, effective, and easy-to-implement solution.

Similar to the company's leading gypsum boards, the system offers the ultimate solution for reducing electromagnetic radiation while maintaining simplicity and speed of implementation, suitable for a wide range of work environments.