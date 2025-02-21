Great sets for gym workouts – in case you find yourself in the news

We, of course, do not judge, and each person will act as they see fit, but if there’s one thing we learned from the sizzling sex scandal at the gym in Yavne, it’s that performance is not the only thing that matters – but also how to dress for it. The right sportswear not only improves your workout but also keeps you from making headline news – as long as you're wearing it. Shapewear tights? Sweat-wicking tops? Excellent. But what about a set that will work for you even outside the gym?
There will always be those who throw on a huge army T-shirt and maybe even some worn-out sweatpants to save themselves the expense, but as we know, COVID-19 changed things, and even the end-of-the-line shirt is bound to disappear. Sportswear has become more technological, fashionable, and functional, not necessarily only for sweat-inducing conditions, and some also adhere to more eco-friendly characteristics. So, what are the options that have caught our eye recently?
SAISEI – Top NIS 265, Tights NIS 375
Puma – Bodysuit NIS 115, Pants NIS 210
Adidas – Top NIS 179.90, Tights NIS 249
Tommy Hilfiger – Top NIS 139, Tights NIS 164
Panta Ray – Top NIS 179.90, Tights NIS 279.90
Strongful – Top NIS 145, Tights NIS 174
Calvin Klein – Top NIS 103, Tights NIS 179
Hoodies – Top NIS 79.90, Tights NIS 139.90