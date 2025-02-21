Great sets for gym workouts – in case you find yourself in the news

We, of course, do not judge, and each person will act as they see fit, but if there’s one thing we learned from the sizzling sex scandal at the gym in Yavne, it’s that performance is not the only thing that matters – but also how to dress for it. The right sportswear not only improves your workout but also keeps you from making headline news – as long as you're wearing it. Shapewear tights? Sweat-wicking tops? Excellent. But what about a set that will work for you even outside the gym? Einav Cohen Collection for ZSport – shirt NIS 99, shorts tights NIS 89.90 (credit: Amit Kalderon)

There will always be those who throw on a huge army T-shirt and maybe even some worn-out sweatpants to save themselves the expense, but as we know, COVID-19 changed things, and even the end-of-the-line shirt is bound to disappear. Sportswear has become more technological, fashionable, and functional, not necessarily only for sweat-inducing conditions, and some also adhere to more eco-friendly characteristics. So, what are the options that have caught our eye recently?

SAISEI – Top NIS 265, Tights NIS 375

SAISEI (credit: SHAY FRANCO)

Puma – Bodysuit NIS 115, Pants NIS 210

Puma (credit: Courtesy factory 54)

Adidas – Top NIS 179.90, Tights NIS 249

Adidas (credit: Adidas, PR)

Tommy Hilfiger – Top NIS 139, Tights NIS 164

Tommy Hilfiger (credit: Courtesy factory 54) Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Panta Ray – Top NIS 179.90, Tights NIS 279.90

Panta Ray (credit: OR DANON)

Strongful – Top NIS 145, Tights NIS 174

Strongful (credit: EIRAD NETZER)

Calvin Klein – Top NIS 103, Tights NIS 179

Calvin Klein (credit: Courtesy factory 54)

Hoodies – Top NIS 79.90, Tights NIS 139.90