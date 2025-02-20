A groundbreaking project at the Oncology Institute in Shaare Zedek Medical Center

Margolin Bros. is setting a new benchmark in medical construction with the establishment of the new Oncology Institute at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, spanning an area of 12,000 square meters. This is a groundbreaking architectural project that integrates innovation, quality, and a deep commitment to patient well-being. Its construction was managed by Margolin Bros.—the only company in Israel to have built a medical center from start to finish in the past four decades.

Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR) Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR) Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR)

The Oncology Institute at Shaare Zedek was designed and constructed according to high international standards, incorporating advanced technologies and efficient planning. Leading the project was a team of architects from Canada and Israel (Tye Farrow and Rubinstein Ofer). The emphasis of the project was not only on medical functionality but also on creating a supportive environment that provides patients and their families with a sense of comfort and well-being.

The facility was designed as a unique structure offering a rare combination of advanced aesthetics with a sense of tranquility and nature. The building’s facades incorporate elements of wood, steel, aluminum, and glass, with meticulous attention to impressive, advanced architectural design. The interior integrates natural materials such as wood and natural stone, alongside indoor greenery, fostering a biophilic atmosphere (a connection to nature). Additionally, natural light reaches up to 20 meters deep into the underground levels and the internal greenery. This design ensures that patients experience an environment that promotes tranquility, comfort, and relaxation as an integral part of the treatment and recovery process.

Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR) Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR)

Managing the project presented Margolin Bros. with a series of unique challenges, including:

Integrating suppliers and contractors from around the world – The project required importing knowledge, materials, and diverse technologies while achieving perfect synchronization between international and local entities.Constructing bunkers for linear accelerator rooms – These rooms, essential for advanced oncology treatments, demanded meticulous planning and precise construction.Operating within an active hospital environment – The project was executed while maintaining Shaare Zedek’s routine operations and ensuring minimal disruption to medical staff and patients.Despite these challenges, the project was completed on time and within budget, with the highest quality execution and adherence to the strictest standards. Margolin Bros. successfully met all set objectives.

Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR) Margolin Bros. project at Shaare Zedek Medical Center (credit: EYAL TAGAR)

The new Oncology Institute at Shaare Zedek stands as a testament to Margolin Bros.’ vision of creating structures that promote health, well-being, and an outstanding user experience. The company integrated technological innovation, managerial excellence, and genuine care for people and the environment in this project. Margolin Bros. continues to lead the field of medical construction with a deep commitment to improving quality of life.

This project is just a small part of the company’s extensive activities. With decades of experience in designing and managing hundreds of projects, the company has accumulated financial investments amounting to billions of dollars across various fields, including the construction of high-tech and industrial buildings, infrastructure development, roads, bridges, and more.