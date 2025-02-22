Yehuda Levi and Pelephone in a new trade-in campaign

Pelephone is launching today (Thursday) a new campaign starring Yehuda Levi, offering a trade-in starting at NIS 1,999 when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25, whose official sale in Israel begins today. The cost of the new campaign, which will air this evening on television channels, is estimated at approximately NIS 4 million.

In the new advertisement, Yehuda Levi is lying in bed with his smartphone, scrolling through videos before sleep. He falls asleep and dreams about Pelephone’s dream trade-in offer. He wakes up to check if dreams really do come true and arrives at a Pelephone store in pajamas at 5:00 AM—before everyone else.

A special survey recently conducted by Pelephone found that about a third of Israelis will try to make a trade-in deal when purchasing a new smartphone in order to lower the purchase cost due to the economic situation. It was also found that 44% of Israelis intend to buy a new smartphone in the next six months, despite the high cost of living.

"A trade-in deal has become the smartest and most cost-effective solution for many Israelis looking to reduce the cost of buying a new smartphone," said Dror Bahat, Pelephone’s VP of Marketing. "In addition to trade-ins, Pelephone is the only company offering a 5-year warranty when purchasing Samsung’s new and advanced flagship devices."