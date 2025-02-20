The most homemade, and also the most delicious: Homemade corn schnitzel, but easy

You're invited to take a package of frozen corn schnitzel from the supermarket freezer, read all the ingredients, and put it back. Instead, making homemade corn schnitzel isn't such a big deal. Using sweet canned corn that kids love, you're on your way to the perfect snack that everyone will enjoy.

The perfect snack: Homemade corn schnitzel

Ingredients:

2 cans of drained canned corn

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 eggs

1 white onion, cut into quarters

1/2 cup bread crumbs

3/4 cup self-rising flour

1 teaspoon salt

For coating:

1 beaten egg

Golden bread crumbs

Oil for frying or baking

Preparation instructions:

1. Drain the corn liquid and set aside half a cup.

2. Blend the corn and onion in a food processor. Transfer to a bowl and add the remaining ingredients.

3. With slightly oiled hands, form flat patties the size of schnitzels and place them on baking paper. If the patties are too soft, you can add a bit of flour.

4. Dip each schnitzel in egg and then in bread crumbs.

5. At this stage, you can either fry them on both sides in a bit of oil on a flat pan or bake them in the oven with a light brushing of oil.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Sugat