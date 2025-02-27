The Scottish by Israco launches Ouzo Plomari Adolo

The Scottish by Israco, an importer and marketer of wines and alcohol, is expanding its activities in the ouzo sector. In addition to marketing Ouzo Plomari and Ouzo 7, the company has signed a licensing agreement to market Plomari Adolo in Israel.

Ouzo Plomari Adolo will be marketed in Israel under new branding that includes the branding of the leading ouzo, "Plomari." This is an ouzo distillate that has undergone more distillation stages than the well-known Ouzo Plomari, and therefore, Ouzo Plomari Adolo is considered the reserve version of Ouzo Plomari.

Sales of Ouzo Plomari have more than doubled in the past five years to date. The growth also reflects the overall increase in the anise category, which includes arak and ouzo. For example, according to StoreNext data, the anise category grew from 127 million shekels in 2021 to 176 million shekels in 2024.

In the ouzo market, the premium anise segment (as opposed to arak, which is perceived as more affordable and basic) shows a 27% year-over-year growth, with Ouzo Plomari leading the category’s growth, expanding at an average rate of about 36% per year over the past four years.

According to StoreNext data, Plomari grew from 1.49 million in 2022 to 2.99 million in 2024. Ouzo 12, the second player in the category, grew by only 15% year-over-year, reaching NIS 0.62 million in the barcode market in 2024. These figures do not include the private store market, bars, and restaurants, where the numbers are significantly higher, but the trend remains the same.

Import data from Greece and StoreNext figures indicate a significant strengthening of the ouzo market in Israel, alongside a notable rise of the Plomari brand within the ouzo market and its clear leadership in the category.

Ouzo Plomari Adolo is produced in the village of Plomari—the ouzo capital of the island of Lesbos, where the finest ouzo in Greece is made. The name "Adolo" refers to the purest part of the distilled ouzo—"the heart of the distillation." The production process includes a unique triple distillation using copper stills from 1911. Similar to gin production, more than 15 raw materials and spices are used, including organic anise from Lisvori, salt from the Kalloni salt flats, spring water from the Sedountas River, green cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, and more. The distillation process is slow, conducted over a low flame fueled by olive wood.

Yariv Ardon, CEO of Israco, stated: “This move strengthens the company’s alcohol category and allows Israco to offer a wide range of international alcohol brands and types, including anise, to retail chains and restaurants, while expanding the selection of high-quality international brands that Israelis love.”

Ouzo Plomari Adolo will be marketed in Israel starting in January in a 700ml bottle, with a consumer price of approximately NIS 120 per bottle. It will be available in Tiv Taam chain stores, specialty shops, select restaurants and bars, the online store Tiv Taam Click (www.tivtaam.co.il), and the Israco website (http://www.israco.co.il/).